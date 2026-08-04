The Randall at Woodbury Heights Welcomes First Residents

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, NJ, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (August 4, 2026) — Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, announced the opening of The Randall at Woodbury Heights. The community welcomed its first residents in June, with final completion of construction expected by Fall 2026.

"We're proud to bring a fresh, new housing option to Gloucester County with The Randall at Woodbury Heights," said George Hayward, Managing Director of Development at Greystar. "This community transforms a once vacant site into a vibrant new neighborhood asset. Residents will enjoy elevated amenities and finishes throughout their homes in a peaceful residential setting just 20 minutes from Center City, Philadelphia."

Developed on an industrial site that had been vacant for more than a decade, The Randall transforms an underutilized parcel into a three-story garden residential community offering 234 apartment homes across one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans.

Apartment interiors feature modern finishes, spacious closets, and large windows, along with smart home technology including keyless entry, smart thermostats, and pre-installed internet with community-wide Wi-Fi.

Community amenities include a large fitness center, an outdoor pool and sun deck, a playground, grilling stations, pergolas with lounge and dining areas, a dog park, EV charging stations, a resident lounge, and a clubhouse with ample co-working space designed to support remote and hybrid work.

Tucked into a quiet residential neighborhood, The Randall offers convenient access to I-295 and the New Jersey Turnpike, just 20 minutes away from Center City, Philadelphia. The surrounding area features a strong retail corridor, including Target, Sprouts, Shoprite, Rastelli's Market Fresh, and Deptford Mall, along with local dining favorites such as Filomena Lakeview, Cinder Bar, and The Hollywood Diner. Rowan University, Penn Medicine, and Inspira Health are nearby, and outdoor destinations including Tall Pines State Preserve and the Woods of Wenonah are a short drive away. The local elementary school is a five-minute walk from the community.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit livetherandall.com or call 856-329-6880.

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About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $350 billion of real estate in approximately 260 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit https://www.greystar.com.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415