A $19 Billion Trust Layer Is Being Rebuilt for the Quantum Age. QSE Just Got a Seat at the Table

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - Almost every secure interaction online, from logging into a bank to verifying a software update, rests on a quiet layer of digital trust built on public key infrastructure. That layer was designed for a world without quantum computers, and as quantum machines advance, it will have to be rebuilt before it can be broken. That is the work a global industry consortium is now coordinating, and it has just added a Canadian post-quantum specialist to its membership. QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) has been selected into the PKI Consortium, placing it in the same digital-trust ecosystem the world is racing to future-proof, a race also being run, from the hardware side, by names like Arqit Quantum (Nasdaq: ARQQ), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS).

What Happened

QSE announced that it has been selected as a member of the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Consortium, a global non-profit business league focused on secure digital identity and trusted online communications. The consortium's community spans organizations working across digital certificates, certificate authorities, trust services, technology, telecommunications, financial services, public-sector security, research, and cybersecurity. Membership gives QSE a seat in the industry discussions shaping PKI best practices, certificate management, crypto-agility, and the transition to post-quantum cryptography. Details are available through the company's newsroom.



The significance is one of standing rather than revenue. PKI is part of the trust layer that verifies websites, digital certificates, software, devices, users, and encrypted communications, the invisible plumbing that lets people and machines prove they are who they claim to be. Being selected into the body that convenes the organizations responsible for that layer is a form of industry validation: recognition that a company's expertise in encryption, digital trust, and post-quantum security is credible enough to sit alongside established participants. For a small company, that kind of third-party credibility can matter as much as any single product announcement.

Why It Matters: The Trust Layer Meets Quantum

To understand why this membership is more than a logo on a website, it helps to understand what public key infrastructure does and why quantum computing threatens it. PKI is the system of digital certificates and cryptographic keys that underpins secure communication across the internet. When a browser shows a padlock, when a software update is verified as authentic, when two machines establish an encrypted connection, PKI is doing the work in the background. The security of that system rests on mathematical problems that today's computers cannot solve in any practical timeframe.



Quantum computers threaten to change that. A sufficiently powerful quantum machine could, in theory, break the public-key cryptography that PKI depends on, unraveling the trust layer that secures modern digital life. This is why standards bodies and governments have set deadlines to migrate to post-quantum cryptography, and why the trust layer, as QSE's announcement puts it, will need to be reviewed and updated so organizations can protect sensitive information in the years ahead. The PKI Consortium is one of the venues where that rebuild is being coordinated, which is precisely what makes membership in it strategically relevant for a company whose entire business is post-quantum readiness.



QSE's chief executive framed the selection in those terms. “Being selected into the PKI Consortium is a meaningful step for QSE,” said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. “Digital trust is becoming more important as organizations prepare for post-quantum security. This membership gives us a place to collaborate with leading industry participants while continuing to position QSE as a practical provider of quantum-ready security solutions for large organizations.”

Turning a Seat at the Table Into Commercial Value

The practical value of the membership, in QSE's telling, is commercial as much as technical. Governments, enterprises, and critical-infrastructure operators increasingly want security vendors that understand where standards are heading and can help them plan responsibly for the post-quantum transition. Sitting inside the consortium that helps shape those standards is meant to support customer confidence, partner engagement, procurement credibility, and international visibility, the softer assets that often precede contracts for a company at QSE's stage. The company has said it intends to use the membership to deepen market intelligence, build relevant relationships, and stay aligned with the technical priorities shaping digital trust.



Those priorities connect directly to what QSE actually sells. The company's platform is designed to help organizations identify where encryption is used across their systems, understand their exposure, and plan a move toward quantum-resistant security, the discovery-and-migration problem at the heart of the post-quantum transition. In a second comment, Carefoot tied the membership to that broader commercial goal. “This membership is an opportunity to contribute, learn and build relationships within a respected industry group,” added Mr. Carefoot. “For QSE, that supports our broader goal of turning technical leadership into customer value, partner opportunities and long-term commercial growth.”

A Market Being Pulled Forward

The backdrop to all of this is a market that regulation and risk are pulling forward. According to Grand View Research, the global public key infrastructure market was estimated at approximately US$6.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach roughly US$19.65 billion by 2030. QSE attributes that growth to rising demand for secure digital communication, certificate management, connected devices, cloud security, zero-trust architectures, and regulatory compliance, and the post-quantum transition sits on top of all of them, adding urgency to an already-expanding market. When the underlying trust layer has to be re-engineered against a deadline, the companies positioned at that intersection stand to benefit from a rare, structural wave of demand.



That is the strategic logic behind QSE's membership: to be recognized, early, as a credible participant in the ecosystem that will define how the world migrates its digital trust to a quantum-safe footing. Whether that recognition converts into revenue is the open question, and it is a real one for a company of QSE's size, but the positioning is deliberate and the timing aligns with the market's direction.

The Broader Quantum Race

QSE operates in the security lane of a much larger quantum story. The companies below sit elsewhere in that story, mostly on the hardware side that is driving the very urgency behind post-quantum security. They are referenced solely as market and sector context, are far larger and at different stages than QSE, and are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. The quantum sector is among the most speculative in the market, and these names have been volatile. Their results are not indicative of QSE's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Arqit Quantum (Nasdaq: ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum is the closest listed analogue to QSE's lane, a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-safe encryption and PQC migration, with an Encryption Intelligence product aimed at helping organizations assess cryptographic risk and plan their transition. The UK-based company reported sharp year-over-year revenue growth in its most recent half-year results on a small base, driven by new contracts across telecom, defense, and financial services, while remaining an early-stage, pre-scale name. Arqit illustrates the same post-quantum-migration thesis QSE is pursuing, at a Nasdaq-listed scale, and the volatility that comes with an emerging security category.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ)

IonQ is among the largest and most closely watched pure-play quantum-computing companies, building trapped-ion systems and quantum-networking technology and partnering with major cloud platforms and government programs. It is referenced here not as a security company but as a proxy for the hardware progress that makes post-quantum readiness necessary in the first place: the more capable machines like IonQ's become, the more urgent the migration QSE addresses. Like its peers, IonQ is richly valued, pre-profit, and has been volatile, with a sharp sector-wide pullback during mid-2026 even as analysts pointed to long-term upside.

Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI)

Rigetti Computing builds superconducting quantum processors and sells cloud access to its systems, and it has advanced its chip roadmap while winning government and defense-linked work. Rigetti is included as another marker of the hardware side of the quantum race, the engineering progress that underpins the entire post-quantum-security rationale. It remains an early-stage, high-volatility company whose valuation reflects future potential rather than current financials, and it participated in the broad quantum-stock pullback in mid-2026.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum takes a distinct approach centered on quantum annealing aimed at optimization problems, alongside a move into gate-model systems, and it has reported strong growth in bookings driven by enterprise and research customers. Like the other hardware names, it is referenced as context for the accelerating quantum capability that gives post-quantum security its urgency, not as a comparable to QSE. D-Wave is a speculative, pre-profit company that has seen dramatic share-price swings, including a pronounced pullback during the mid-2026 rotation out of high-beta quantum names.

What to Watch

For QSE, the near-term markers are about converting standing into substance. The most important is whether membership in the PKI Consortium translates into the tangible benefits the company has described: partner engagement, procurement credibility, and ultimately customer contracts. Watch for QSE to leverage the forum into concrete relationships or pilots, for continued development of its discovery-and-migration platform, and for any customer or partner announcements that would show the credibility converting into commercial traction. Progress on standards participation and any alignment of QSE's products with emerging PKI and post-quantum best practices would reinforce the thesis.



The backdrop could hardly be more supportive in structural terms: standards bodies and governments have set post-quantum migration deadlines, the PKI market is projected to roughly triple by the end of the decade, and the entire digital-trust layer is being re-examined against the quantum threat. QSE has positioned itself, through this membership, at the center of that conversation. The cautions are equally clear and specific to its size. QSE is a small, early-stage company on the CSE and OTCQB, the quantum and post-quantum sector is speculative and volatile, and industry recognition is not the same as revenue. Membership in a respected consortium is a genuine credibility milestone and a logical step for a company whose business is quantum-readiness, but the work of turning that standing into durable commercial value is the story still to be written.



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Article Source:

[1] QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., “QSE Selected for Membership in Global Digital Trust Consortium to Support the Future of Secure Online Identity and Communications,” August 4, 2026.

Equity Insider | editor@equity-insider.com

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding QSE's membership in the PKI Consortium and its anticipated benefits, the company's post-quantum security platform and strategy, the post-quantum transition, market-size projections, and the company's business prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including technology-adoption, competitive, commercialization, regulatory, and financing risks, and the risks and assumptions described in QSE's continuous disclosure record, including its filings available under the company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Membership in an industry consortium does not assure any customer contract, revenue, partnership, or particular business outcome. Market-size figures are third-party estimates by Grand View Research and are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the underlying release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Arqit Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, technology, and business model; several operate in quantum computing hardware rather than post-quantum security. Their results, products, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. The quantum and post-quantum sector is highly speculative and volatile. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied.

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