Momentive Software Brings AI Agents to Associations and Nonprofits with Launch of MomentiveIQ Agentic Workers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced the launch of MomentiveIQ Agentic Workers, a new suite of role-specific AI agents for nonprofits and associations. Membership Assistant and Community Assistant are the first two agents to launch, with additional role-specific agents planned for future releases.

“MomentiveIQ Agentic Workers reflects the broader direction of this company, as we rebuild Momentive to deliver new agentic AI products, in addition to adding AI-powered intelligence into every product from the ground up,” said Ravi Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer of Momentive Software. “This launch is an early, visible marker of the company’s trajectory.”

Membership and community teams at nonprofits and associations have long struggled to keep pace with renewal outreach, at-risk member tracking, and day-to-day community moderation. Many Momentive clients have relied on manual processes to manage those workflows, which can allow member renewals to lapse or online communities to go unmoderated for stretches of time. MomentiveIQ Agentic Workers is designed to close that gap by doing the legwork directly — identifying issues, drafting outreach, and preparing the work — instead of leaving staff to build it from scratch.

“Most nonprofit and association teams are already running lean and adding headcount isn’t usually on the table,” said Dustin Radtke, Chief AI Officer at Momentive Software. “Agentic Workers are built to supplement these teams, not replace them — taking on operational work directly inside the systems these teams already use, while staff keep the final word on what happens next. That oversight matters as much as the automation itself, especially for organizations that answer to donors, members, or a board.”

The launch includes two agentic assistants, Membership Assistant and Community Assistant. Membership Assistant is designed to manage the member lifecycle, from onboarding through renewal and win-back campaigns. It identifies members who show signs of disengagement and builds outreach sequences for staff to review before anything is sent, helping teams catch and re-engage members before they leave. Membership Assistant also helps manage data quality and enrichment, helping staff work from data they can trust without a separate cleanup project. Community Assistant is built to help staff moderate online community spaces without adding headcount, applying an organization’s own moderation standards and quarantining flagged content rather than deleting it outright.

While the agents take on the work, they are designed to run with or without oversight. Staff can review and sign off on the actions an agent recommends, such as outreach messages or moderation decisions, so the AI agents do not act on their own. Actions are logged in a timestamped audit trail, giving boards and leadership visibility into what the AI agents have done and why.

Agentic Workers operate directly within the Momentive products that clients already use, so the launch does not require organizations to migrate data or adopt a new integration process. The underlying AI agents draw on more than 40 years of Momentive's work with nonprofits and associations, including experience with dues structures, renewal cycles, continuing education compliance, and donor lifecycle patterns.

MomentiveIQ Agentic Workers will launch in August 2026 for nonprofit and associations clients. It will be available for preview during the ASAE Annual Conference in Indianapolis from August 15-18. Schedule a meeting at ASAE to get a first look at MomentiveIQ Agentic Workers.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $13 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com