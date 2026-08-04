Change Agents Expands into Counter Drone Technologies with the Launch of Autonomous Air Defense LLC and Appointment of Major General Malcolm Frost to the Advisory Board

FREEHOLD, N.J., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change Agents Corp. ("Change Agents" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CHGA), a developer of agentic artificial intelligence (“AI”) software solutions, today announced the formation of Autonomous Air Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary established to pursue opportunities in artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous drone surveillance and counter-unmanned aerial systems ("C-UAS") technologies. The formation of the subsidiary marks the first step towards the Company’s objective to enter into the defense technology sector and counter-drone applications, potentially extending its agentic AI capabilities into a market the Company has identified as a priority growth area in connection with its rebranding last month.

As part of this strategic initiative, the Company has appointed Major General (Ret.) Malcolm Frost to serve on the Advisory Boards of Change Agents Corp. and Autonomous Air Defense LLC. He brings decades of military leadership, operational command experience, national security expertise, and strategic insight into emerging defense technologies and global security initiatives.

Maj. Gen. Frost served 31 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a two-star general. He commanded the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and served as Deputy Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division, Deputy Director for Operations at the National Military Command Center on the Joint Staff, Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army, and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. He deployed to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, and is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Army War College. He currently serves as a board member and strategic advisor to public and private companies in the defense and technology sectors.

The formation of Autonomous Air Defense LLC marks a potentially significant expansion of Change Agents' long-term strategy to leverage its artificial intelligence expertise to address the rapidly growing defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection markets.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global counter-unmanned aircraft systems market is estimated at $6.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $20.3 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of approximately 25%. Growth is being driven by the proliferation of low-cost commercial drones, repeated incursions over military installations, airports and critical infrastructure, and increased government spending on layered detection and interception systems.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of national defense," said Michael Mathews, Director of Change Agents Corp. "The creation of Autonomous Air Defense LLC represents a natural extension of the Company's broader artificial intelligence strategy into one of the fastest-growing technology sectors, where we will be seeking to leverage AI to address evolving defense and security challenges. With the guidance of Major General Malcolm Frost, we believe we are well positioned to evaluate innovative technologies and strategic opportunities that can help address the evolving threat posed by unmanned aerial systems. We believe this initiative has the potential to create significant long-term value for our shareholders while supporting the next generation of autonomous defense capabilities."

Major General (Ret.) Malcolm Frost commented, “The convergence of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and next-generation counter-drone and air surveillance technologies represents one of the most important developments in modern defense. I am pleased to join Change Agents as an advisor and look forward to supporting the Company’s efforts to identify innovative technologies that can strengthen defense capabilities for government and commercial customers.”

Through the new subsidiary, the Company is evaluating drone interceptor and surveillance technologies for potential acquisition, strategic investment or partnership. The technologies under review are designed to detect, identify, track and autonomously intercept hostile unmanned aerial systems.

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding Autonomous Air Defense LLC, its strategic initiatives, and any potential acquisitions or strategic transactions as developments occur.

About Autonomous Air Defense LLC

Autonomous Air Defense LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Change Agents Corp., formed to pursue artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous drone surveillance and counter-unmanned aerial systems technologies serving defense, homeland security and critical infrastructure customers. The subsidiary is in the evaluation stage and has no operating history, revenue or products.

About Change Agents Corp.

Change Agents Corp. (Nasdaq: CHGA) is an artificial intelligence software company focused on developing agentic AI applications designed to help small businesses, brands, and content creators increase revenue, improve digital discoverability, and automate content creation. The Company's current portfolio includes Beacon, an AI Search Optimization platform, and Catch-Up, an autonomous AI-powered content creation platform. Through its scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, Change Agents is focused on delivering innovative AI solutions that create measurable customer value while generating recurring subscription revenue and long-term shareholder returns. The Company is seeking to expand into various high growth sectors that are expected to benefit from artificial intelligence.

For more information about Change Agents Corp, please visit www.changeagentscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, the formation and anticipated activities of Autonomous Air Defense LLC, the evaluation of potential acquisitions, strategic investments and partnerships, the size and growth of the counter-UAS market, and future business plans. Market data cited herein is derived from third-party sources that the Company believes to be reliable but has not independently verified. The Company has no operating history in the defense sector, and there can be no assurance that it will complete any transaction, develop or acquire any counter-UAS technology, or generate any revenue from this initiative. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Contact Information:

Change Agents Corp.

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Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

CHGA@crescendo-ir.com