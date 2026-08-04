Tenable Launches Industry’s First Open-Source AI Agent Exchange to Advance Collective Cyber Innovation and Defense 

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat USA Booth #2639 — Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today launched the CyberAgents Exchange , a new open-source AI exchange created to foster industry collaboration and improve collective cyber defense. The CyberAgents Exchange, powered by Tenable, is the only purpose-built, cybersecurity-native registry for AI agents, skills, MCP servers and multi-agent playbooks in the current market.

Security teams are increasingly turning to AI to scale security operations and manage risk overload, but end up building AI agents in isolation, repeatedly reinventing the wheel. Existing AI exchanges are either general-purpose or vendor-gated, forcing security teams to wade through irrelevant use cases, waste time on duplicate design and build efforts, or accept restrictive vendor lock-in. To improve the cybersecurity industry’s collective defense and outpace AI-generated threats, defenders need a unified, cyber-specific hub to accelerate development and share collective agentic tooling.

The CyberAgents Exchange eliminates these development silos and empowers industry collaboration with a truly open, free-to-use exchange. Built for trust and transparency, the Exchange provides code-level visibility into who built each AI component, when it was created and its peer-supported status. This transparency enables members to deploy AI components tailored to their specific organizational needs confidently. Additionally, the Exchange is a career asset for practitioners to build verifiable expertise in an emerging discipline and develop a catalog of peer-supported AI components.

“The CyberAgents Exchange fills a major and pressing industry need, especially as cybersecurity remains a growing issue and AI-enabled attacks rise,” said Seth Fogie, Director of Security for Baptist Memorial Health Care. “Its core philosophy of working together is what made the threat intelligence community so invaluable. My team has benefited greatly from the Exchange, and we look forward to contributing and collaborating with the wider community.”

Underscoring the industry’s commitment to collaborative, open-source AI defense, industry leaders SentinelOne and Recorded Future have joined the initiative as founding members of the CyberAgents Exchange. By contributing their deep expertise in autonomous security operations and threat intelligence, these industry pioneers will help anchor the Exchange as a truly unified, vendor-agnostic ecosystem. As founding members, both organizations will actively contribute secure AI agents, integration frameworks and playbooks to accelerate the community's defense capabilities against rapidly evolving AI-driven threats.

In conjunction with the launch, Tenable is hosting “SWARM: The Cybersecurity Agentic AI Build Event,” a hands-on, multi-day event at Black Hat USA 2026 sponsored by AWS and presented with support from Anthropic. At the event, security practitioners will build open-source security agents, skill files or MCP servers. Winners will be announced on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

More than 50 AI components, released under open-source licenses, are available, including:

Navi (Agent) : A command-line tool that leverages the Tenable One Vulnerability Management APIs to automate common vulnerability management and cyber exposure workflows.

A command-line tool that leverages the Tenable One Vulnerability Management APIs to automate common vulnerability management and cyber exposure workflows. SentinelOne Purple AI (MCP Server): Allows users to access SentinelOne services with any MCP client.

Allows users to access SentinelOne services with any MCP client. Recorded Future MITRE APT Attack Path Analysis (Skill): Pulls an organization’s Recorded Future threat map, maps an APT group's MITRE ATT&CK techniques and cross-references against live Tenable findings to identify which attack path nodes are actively exploitable.

Pulls an organization’s Recorded Future threat map, maps an APT group's MITRE ATT&CK techniques and cross-references against live Tenable findings to identify which attack path nodes are actively exploitable. SOC-Hunter (Skill): Leveraged daily by Tenable’s internal security operations team, SOC-Hunter provides proactive, hypothesis-driven threat hunting using the LOCK pattern across SIEM, EDR, VM, CSPM, CASB and code search.

Leveraged daily by Tenable’s internal security operations team, SOC-Hunter provides proactive, hypothesis-driven threat hunting using the LOCK pattern across SIEM, EDR, VM, CSPM, CASB and code search. The Hounds Pack (Playbook): A skill-packaged playbook for The Hounds — 18 exposure-management specialists that hunt, tag and calibrate risk.





“Security is a team sport. We’ve addressed a gaping hole in the ecosystem of AI Agents, built for defenders, by defenders. With the CyberAgents Exchange, we’re creating a collaborative 'town square' where cybersecurity practitioners can build, test, improve and share the best in agentic defense,” said Vlad Korsunsky, Chief Technology Officer, Tenable. “With our deep roots in the open source community and our global ecosystem of customers and partners, Tenable is uniquely positioned to steward this collaborative effort to help scale security teams' capabilities and outpace evolving threats.”

“To truly scale defenses against autonomous, AI-driven threats, the security community must move past isolated development and vendor-locked silos,” said Braden Preston, vice president of product management, SentinelOne.“As a founding member of the CyberAgents Exchange, SentinelOne is proud to champion a transparent, open-source foundation for agentic security. By sharing trusted, autonomous components and collaborative playbooks, we are empowering security teams globally to innovate faster, defend smarter and outpace modern adversaries together.”

“Joining the CyberAgents Exchange as a founding member lets us bring world-class threat intelligence directly into the open-source frameworks security teams are building today,” said Jamie Zajac, Chief Product Officer at Recorded Future. “But the promise of AI agents in security depends entirely on whether they can be trusted. Intelligence doesn't just make agents smarter. It makes them traceable, auditable and repeatable. That's the foundation the community needs to build autonomous defense that's not only fast, but reliable.”

The Tenable CyberAgents Exchange is a free, open-source community with no fees for listing or using agents. For more information and to contribute to the CyberAgents Exchange, please visit: exchange.tenable.com

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the launch, expected capabilities, benefits, and performance of the CyberAgents Exchange (including planned events and competition timelines), the expected impact of open-source AI components and shared agentic tooling on collective cyber defense and security operations, and the anticipated collaboration, contributions, and involvement of founding members, partners, event sponsors, and community participants. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the development, adoption, safety, and performance of new and unproven technologies (including agentic AI, open-source frameworks, MCP servers, and automated playbooks), the potential that community-contributed tools may not deliver their anticipated risk management benefits or function as intended, and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Tenable undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date hereof.