Recor Medical Names Dr. Helen Reeve-Stoffer Chief Executive Officer

Palo Alto, CA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recor Medical, Inc. (“Recor”) and its parent company, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (“Otsuka Medical Devices”) have appointed Helen Reeve-Stoffer, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Reeve-Stoffer, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, will lead continued global development and commercialization of the company’s Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation system for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension.

“It has been an incredible privilege to be part of Recor's journey for more than a decade, transforming an ambitious vision into an FDA-approved therapy changing the way hypertension is treated,” commented Reeve-Stoffer. “As CEO, I am honored to lead Recor’s remarkable team into our next chapter, and am passionate about continuing our commitment to innovation and scientific excellence that will help patients live longer, healthier lives."

A 25-year veteran of the MedTech industry, Dr. Reeve-Stoffer has been with Recor for more than 13 years. She previously served as Recor’s Vice President of Clinical Affairs and later Chief Clinical Officer, leading the company’s global clinical trial program, which resulted in the first-ever FDA approval of a renal denervation technology. She has been a driving force in the development, testing, and commercialization of the Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation system.

“Helen is the right leader for Recor at this stage of its growth,” stated Noriko Tojo, President and Representative Director of Otsuka Medical Devices. “Her tenure at the company, providing unwavering direction during many pivotal moments, combined with her collaborative approach to leadership makes her the ideal person to lead Recor forward."

“It has been my pleasure to work alongside Helen for the past several months and provide support during the leadership transition. Helen brings a strong combination of deep experience, unparalleled insight and inspirational leadership that will accelerate Recor’s mission to reach more physicians and patients looking for another way to treat uncontrolled hypertension,” added Christian Bell, previously CEO (Interim) at Recor and Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and IP, at Otsuka Medical Devices.

About Recor Medical, Inc.

Recor Medical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. headquartered in Palo Alto, USA, is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the management of treatment resistant hypertension through the Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation (uRDN). The Paradise uRDN system is FDA approved for sale in the United States, CE marked and approved in markets where the CE mark is accepted, and authorized for marketing and manufacturing in Japan, per approved indications for use. Clinical evidence for the Paradise uRDN system includes positive outcomes in three independent, randomized, sham-controlled studies in patients with mild-to-moderate and resistant hypertension. In addition, Recor is advancing real-world evidence generation through the Global Paradise System (“GPS”) Registry in the European Union and the UK, as well as the US GPS post-approval study in the United States.

http://www.recormedical.com/ ; http://www.recormedical.eu

About Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. engages in the global development and commercialization of medical devices that provide new therapeutic options in areas where patient needs cannot be met through pharmaceutical or other conventional treatment. Otsuka Medical Devices is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (www.otsuka.com/en), a global healthcare company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (JP 4578). https://www.omd.otsuka.com/en/





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