NioBay Achieves ~99.6% Niobium Oxide (Nb₂O₅) and 99.98% Tantalum Oxide (Ta₂O₅) in the manufacture of final oxides from Crevier 

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce the results of its purification work. This work was carried out following phases 1 (metallurgical processing) and 2 (hydrometallurgical processing), the results of which were announced in our press release of April 8. This purification was made possible, among other things, by a calcination process.

It should be noted that the material used in this work was collected from the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the “Crevier Project”), of which NioBay owns 80.18%, with the remaining 19.82% held by Niobec Inc. (a division of Magris Performance Materials Inc.). The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and about 150 km from the Niobec mine. It lies within the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population centre is Mashteuiatsh.

Highlights and Results

Analytical results demonstrate very high levels of purity: Niobium oxide (Nb₂O₅): ~99.6% Tantalum oxide (Ta₂O₅): 99.98%

These results confirm the effectiveness of the process and the quality of the products obtained.

The calcination phase was carried out at up to 1050 °C.

The purification phase of the work was performed at the facilities of SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS”), a specialized and independent firm, located in Quebec City, Quebec.

The hydrometallurgical phase of the work (leaching, precipitation tests, calcination) was carried out at the SGS facilities located in Lakefield, Ontario.





Table 1 – Final Oxide Results

Sample ID Nb 2 O 5 (%) Ta 2 O 5 (%) NbP-02 Calcined residue 99.6312 0.0210 TaP-01 Calcined residue 0.0278 99.9786



Message from NioBay’s President and CEO

“These purification results are very positive for NioBay,” said Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company. “With this milestone, we have met the specifications of some of our potential customers. This is another important achievement in advancing the Crevier niobium and tantalum project.”

Following studies demonstrating positive technical and economic parameters, the Crevier project could be dedicated exclusively to the production of niobium oxide for battery and superalloy manufacturers.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

About Tantalum

One of the main uses of tantalum is in the production of electronic components. Tantalum (Ta) causes no immune response in mammals, so has found wide use in the making of surgical implants. It can replace bone, for example, in skull plates; as foil or wire, it connects torn nerves; as woven gauze it binds abdominal muscle. Tantalum alloys can be extremely strong and have been used for turbine

blades, rocket nozzles and internal combustion engines.

Cautionary Note

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “could” or “would” or the negative connotation thereof. This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company’s plans for the production of niobium oxide for battery and superalloy manufacturers at the Crevier Project, the large-scale testing work and the valorization of zirconium obtained during the leaching tests and potential future operational outcome of the Crevier Project, including the production of niobium oxide for battery and superalloy manufacturers at the Crevier Project. These statements are necessarily based on a number of management’s beliefs, assumptions, and opinions as of the date they are made, including among others, that large-scale testing work at the Crevier Project will occur as anticipated, results will be received when anticipated, the Company will be able to implement its goals and future plans, the targeting activities proposed by the Company will be effective, and the Company’s approach to the testing work will result in the expected benefits, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected, such as among others, the risk that testing work at the Crevier Project will not occur as anticipated, the risk that results will not be received when anticipated, the risk that the Company will not be able to implement is goals and future plans, including the proposed advancement of the Crevier Project as currently contemplated, the risk that target activities will not be effective risks related to market conditions and metals prices, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability of costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, and those risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s issuer profile. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information is considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements should management’s beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.

Jean-Sebastien David, geo.

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 866-6500

jsdavid@niobaymetals.com

www.niobaymetals.com

Kimberly Darlington

Investor Relations

kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

Tel: 514-771-3398



