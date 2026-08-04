CT United Academy Launches Its Biggest Season Yet: Seven Teams, One Statewide Pipeline

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT United Academy, the only MLS NEXT academy between Boston and New York offering a fully funded professional pathway, opens its 2026-27 season this fall with its most comprehensive program to date. For the first time, the academy fields seven teams from U12 to U19, expanding its commitment to providing elite soccer access and a direct connection to the professional game for players across Connecticut. The academy's 126-player roster reflects both the depth of Connecticut's talent and the global nature of the game, with players holding national team eligibility across five FIFA confederations. The academy's third season kicks off in September, with training and games held in Danbury.

As proud members of MLS NEXT, CT United Academy offers a fully funded professional pathway at the U15, U16, and U19 levels, where eligible players receive 100% scholarship support and a direct connection to the club's professional environment. This removes financial barriers to participation while accelerating the transition from academy to professional opportunity. Alongside this pathway, CT United Academy fields a U12 Pre-Academy and U13, U14, and U17 teams within its high-performance development program. While the U12 Pre-Academy does not compete in MLS NEXT, it serves as the entry point into the club's elite player pathway, preparing young players before league competition begins. These programs operate on a paid basis, with need-based financial aid available to ensure broader access.

"Last season proved what this academy is capable of, and this season we build on it," said Denis Hamlett, Sporting Director of CT United FC. "Our players and coaches showed the entire country that elite talent lives in Connecticut. Now we get to do it again, with more players, more experience, and a clearer pathway than ever from our academy into our professional environment."

Coming Off a Historic Spring

CT United Academy enters the new season following a landmark spring that put Connecticut soccer on the national stage. Its U15 team became the first and only Connecticut team to qualify for the Generation adidas Cup, one of the most prestigious youth tournaments in the world. The team went undefeated to win the MLS NEXT Academy qualifying tournament before competing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, alongside global clubs including Valencia CF, FC Bayern, and Boca Juniors.

A Deeper, More Experienced Roster

CT United Academy enters its third season with 126 players across seven teams: the U12 Pre-Academy, U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19. The addition of the U12 Pre-Academy and U13 teams completes the club's player development model, creating a continuous pathway from early development through the professional ranks.

The academy also returns a strong core of experienced players, including 24 players from its inaugural class and 17 from its second class, providing continuity and leadership throughout the program.

That continuity extends to the professional level. Seven academy players have earned call-ups to CT United FC's first team, four of whom will return to the academy for year three. Of the remaining three, two are continuing their careers at the collegiate level, while one remains with the first team through the end of the season and, as an age-eligible player, is expected to return to the academy afterward.

"Every player in our program, from U12 through U19, is going to be challenged daily and supported the whole way, because that's what it takes to develop the complete player," said Arman Osooli, Academy Director of CT United FC. "Connecticut has the talent. We're building the pathway to match it."

A Pathway Built for the Whole State

CT United Academy players come from communities across Connecticut, and the club expects that statewide footprint to grow again this season as more families learn that elite training and a professional pathway are available at a low or no cost to eligible players through the U12 to U19 divisions. The academy's continued growth reflects CT United FC's broader mission of building a professional soccer ecosystem that reaches every corner of the state.

The current roster calls Bridgeport, Danbury, Guilford, New Haven, Watertown, East Hartford, and other cities and towns across the state home.

That diversity extends beyond Connecticut. While more than 100 academy players are eligible to represent the United States internationally, the roster also reflects the global nature of the game, with players holding national team eligibility across five FIFA confederations—Concacaf (North America/Caribbean), UEFA (Europe), CONMEBOL (South America), AFC (Asia), and CAF (Africa)—representing five continents. This international makeup reflects the academy's ability to attract and develop talent from a wide range of communities and backgrounds.

About CT United Academy

CT United Academy, owned by Connecticut Sports Group, was founded in 2024 and believes talent knows no boundaries and that every young athlete deserves the opportunity to pursue their soccer dreams. As the only academy between Boston and New York operated by a professional club to offer a free professional pathway, our mission is to break down barriers and empower players from all backgrounds to excel on and off the field. Across every age group, we are committed to developing players in an environment built on integrity, respect, and teamwork, preparing them for success in soccer and in life. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com/academy or follow us on social media: @ctunitedacademy on TikTok and Instagram.

About MLS NEXT

Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. With a commitment to innovation and providing access and representation, MLS NEXT players receive the best training and coaching as they prepare for their futures, both in soccer and in life. Throughout a season, MLS NEXT hosts four marquee events across the country, including the Generation adidas Cup, which features MLS academies playing against the top international clubs in a week-long tournament. Membership for the 2023-24 season includes 29 MLS academies, 114 Elite Academies (143 total clubs), 677 teams and over 15,000 players across the U.S. and Canada. Official partners of MLS NEXT include adidas, Allstate, and DoorDash. For more information about MLS NEXT, visit www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.