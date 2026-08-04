22nd Century Group to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 13, 2026

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), the only tobacco products company that has for 28 years led and continues to lead the fight against the harms of smoking driven by nicotine addiction, will host a webcast on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its 2026 second quarter results, which are to be reported in a press release at approximately 6:00 AM ET the same day.

During the webcast, Larry Firestone, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Otto, chief financial officer, will review financial results, discuss progress made in the second quarter and update plans for the 2026 year.

The live and archived webcast will be accessible on the Events web page in the Company's Investor Relations section of the website, at https://ir.xxiicentury.com/events . Please access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.

About 22 nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group is pioneering the tobacco harm reduction movement by enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.

Our Technology is Tobacco

Our proprietary non-GMO reduced nicotine tobacco plants were developed using our patented technologies that regulate alkaloid biosynthesis activities resulting in a tobacco plant that contains 95% less nicotine than traditional tobacco plants. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure that our high-quality tobacco can be grown commercially at scale. We continue to develop our intellectual property to ensure our ongoing leadership in the tobacco harm reduction movement.

Our Products

We created our flagship low nicotine cigarette products , the VLN® cigarette and Pinnacle VLN® cigarette using our low nicotine tobacco, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative in the form of a combustible cigarette that helps them take control of their nicotine consumption. Our VLN® cigarettes are the lowest nicotine cigarettes in America™ and have 95% less nicotine compared to traditional cigarettes and have been proven to allow consumers to greatly reduce their nicotine consumption.

FDA Authorized

Our VLN® cigarettes are the only low nicotine combustible cigarette authorized by the FDA in the United States.

VLN® is a registered trademark of 22nd Century Limited LLC.

Learn more about 22nd Century at xxiicentury.com , on X (formerly Twitter) , on LinkedIn , and on YouTube .

Learn more about VLN® cigarettes at tryvln.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our cost reduction initiatives, (ii) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive an exemption from new regulations, and (iii) our financial and operating performance. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2026 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2026. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact