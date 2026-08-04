Medical Oncologist Peter Mathern Joins American Oncology Network Partner Practice, Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical oncologist Peter Mathern, MD, has joined Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona (CBSA), a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices. Effective Aug. 1, 2026, Dr. Mathern’s practice is operating as Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona, located in the Northstar Medical Building at 77 W. Forest Ave., Suite 301, in Flagstaff.





The transition enables Dr. Mathern and Nurse Practitioner, Charinale “Char” Elorta Prado to expand patient-focused services, enhance access to innovative therapies and clinical research opportunities, and continue delivering the high-quality, compassionate cancer care patients throughout Flagstaff, northern Arizona and the surrounding tribal communities rely on.

Board-certified in medical oncology and hematology, Dr. Mathern has been practicing medicine in Arizona since 1996 and has cared for patients in the Flagstaff community for more than 15 years. He provides comprehensive care for patients with solid tumor cancers, lymphoma and blood disorders and specializes in bone marrow biopsies. Driven by a passion for the rapidly advancing field of oncology, he is committed to bringing the latest treatment innovations to patients close to home. He completed fellowships in medical oncology and hematology at Boston University Medical Center and in rheumatology at the National Institutes of Health after completing his residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Char Prado is a Board-certified adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner with experience in oncology, internal medicine, hospice and palliative care. Before becoming a nurse practitioner, she worked as a registered nurse for eight years. She has clinical interests in breast, prostate and colorectal cancers and is passionate about helping patients manage the symptoms and side effects of cancer treatment through compassionate, patient-centered care.

“We will continue providing the exceptional care our patients know and trust while expanding access to innovative therapies and clinical research,” Dr. Mathern said. “Joining AON allows us to enhance the services we offer while keeping care personal and close to home.”

Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing comprehensive care for patients with cancer and blood disorders. The practice combines the expertise of a cancer specialty practice with the convenience of receiving care close to home. Patients will continue receiving care from the same trusted providers and staff in the same Flagstaff location, ensuring uninterrupted treatment throughout the transition.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Mathern, Char and the team to Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona and American Oncology Network,” said Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of AON. “Dr. Mathern has built an outstanding practice serving patients in northern Arizona for more than 15 years. He and Char have established a reputation for delivering compassionate, high-quality care. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and expanding access to innovative cancer care throughout northern Arizona.”

“Dr. Mathern and Char have earned the trust of patients and families through their commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, chief medical officer of AON. “Their focus on treating the whole patient reflects the best of community oncology, and we’re proud to support their practice with the resources and collaboration available across AON.”

Dr. Mathern is accepting new patients. To learn more about Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona, visit cancerbloodspecialistsaz.com. For more information about American Oncology Network, visit AONcology.com.

About Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona

Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona (CBSA) is a group of experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and clinical support staff who work collaboratively with an administrative support team to provide compassionate, patient-centered care. With more than 40 years of collective experience in Casa Grande and Flagstaff areas, CBSA physicians have a history of delivering the highest quality oncologic and hematologic care treatment that is based on cutting-edge research and experience. The team works together to provide care with empathy, respect, and consideration for what is best for the whole person throughout their cancer fight. As each cancer journey is unique, CBSA delivers the most advanced and innovative treatments tailored to every patient for the best possible outcome and experience. Learn more at cancerbloodspecialistsaz.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Karen Riley Sawyer

American Oncology Network

Karen.Sawyer@AONcology.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1d06568-59d7-48ce-bca5-6557c821bf88