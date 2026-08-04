Comply Partners with Kalshi to Expand Monitoring of Employee Prediction Markets Trading

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply , a leading AI and SaaS provider of regulatory compliance technology and consulting for financial firms, today announced a strategic partnership with Kalshi , the world’s largest prediction market, to bring Kalshi’s contract trade data into the Comply Platform.

Compliance teams will be able to monitor prediction market activity alongside traditional securities and digital assets – giving firms a holistic view of employee trade activity. Clients will be able to configure rules, create preclearance workflows, analyze trading patterns, and leverage case management to address violations and remediations as they occur.

“Prediction markets have grown faster than most compliance frameworks were designed to handle,” said Michael Stanton, CEO of Comply. “Compliance teams don't need a separate solution — with Comply, they can monitor contract trades alongside equities, bonds, options, futures, and crypto in a single platform. That unified view gives firms the confidence to demonstrate full oversight to regulators.”

Key benefits of Comply’s new prediction monitoring solution include:

Real-time ingestion and monitoring of contract trade activity, alongside traditional securities and digital assets

Robust rules, workflows, and preclearance requirements to ensure employees are adhering to firm policies

Ability to identify undisclosed trades, analyze trading behavior and patterns; ensure employees with material non-public information (MNPI) are not violating firm policies

Integrated case management capabilities to investigate and document violations, findings, and resolutions in a single, audit-ready workflow

Custom certifications to ensure employees attest they understand the firm’s policies around contract trading as they evolve

Regulatory consulting offerings to help compliance teams navigate prediction market trends, perform risk assessments, review and update compliance policies and ensure compliance programs satisfy regulatory requirements





“Financial services firms are navigating new territory as prediction markets become mainstream,” said Max Crowley, VP of Business Development at Kalshi. “We understand the importance of running an exam-ready compliance program and are actively addressing the challenges that prediction markets can present. We are thrilled to partner with Comply to bring employee prediction market activity oversight to compliance programs across the country.”

In addition to Kalshi, Comply also covers prediction market trades on Polymarket through its partnership with ZenLedger.

“Most firms are still figuring out what a reasonably designed prediction market compliance program looks like, and that's exactly where we come in,” said Jamila Mayfield, Chief Regulatory Service Officer of Comply. “Comply brings both the technology and the regulatory expertise to build programs that hold up under scrutiny.”

ABOUT COMPLY

Comply is a global technology and services leader transforming regulatory compliance for financial institutions through AI-enabled software, data intelligence, and expert advisory services. Trusted by more than 5,000 firms, including private funds, RIAs, broker-dealers, investment banks, and wealth managers, Comply combines deep regulatory domain expertise with advanced automation, machine learning, and integrated data solutions to deliver a unified platform that streamlines oversight and strengthens governance across the enterprise. With a relentless focus on innovation and client partnership, Comply is building the financial industry’s most intelligent and future-ready compliance ecosystem, helping institutions worldwide turn regulatory complexity into strategic advantage.

ABOUT KALSHI