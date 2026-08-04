GTIA Names Rev.io’s Brook Lee as 2026 Member of the Year

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) today celebrated Brook Lee, Senior Director of Community at Rev.io, as the recipient of the 2026 GTIA Member of the Year award, the highest honor bestowed annually on a member of the GTIA community.

As one of the channel’s most influential community leaders, Lee has built a reputation for bringing people together, creating opportunities for engagement and empowering members at every stage of their professional journey. Her contributions to the GTIA community include:

Serving as Co-Chair of the GTIA North America Community Executive Council and helping drive strategic member engagement initiatives.

and helping drive strategic member engagement initiatives. Leading the evolution of GTIA’s Women in Technology community into a more inclusive, action-oriented program that attracts diverse voices and emerging professionals.

into a more inclusive, action-oriented program that attracts diverse voices and emerging professionals. Creating scalable programs and best practices that help technology organizations integrate GTIA resources into employee onboarding, professional development and community engagement efforts.

Mentoring members and connecting them with educational resources, peer networks, industry leaders and career development opportunities.

A frequent speaker and mentor, Lee is widely recognized for championing new ideas, elevating underrepresented voices and fostering meaningful connections across the global IT channel.

In recognition of that impact, GTIA honored Lee earlier this year with the 2026 North America Spotlight Award for Community Leadership, honoring her commitment to turning vision into practical initiatives that strengthen and grow the community.

“Brook represents the very best of GTIA and the tremendous impact a committed member can have on an entire community,” said Dan Wensley, CEO, GTIA. “Her leadership has driven meaningful change across our association, strengthened engagement throughout our membership and inspired others to step forward as leaders. Brook’s vision, determination and ability to turn ideas into action have helped shape GTIA’s future and will continue to influence our community for years to come.”

MJ Shoer, Chief Community Officer, GTIA, added, “Whether she’s connecting first-time attendees with industry leaders, mentoring emerging professionals, or creating programs that strengthen member engagement, Brook consistently advances GTIA’s mission through community, collaboration and education. Her ability to make people feel welcomed, valued and empowered has had a remarkable impact on our members and the broader channel, and we are proud to recognize her as our 2026 Member of the Year.”

With decades of experience spanning corporate IT, managed services, consulting and channel leadership, Lee joined Rev.io as Senior Director of Community in January 2026. Throughout her career, she has held roles ranging from engineer and project manager to vCIO, COO and consultant, helping MSPs improve operations, scale growth and strengthen service delivery. At Rev.io, she serves as a bridge between MSPs and product leadership, helping ensure the company's new AI-native operating platform reflects the real-world needs of service providers.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Lee. “What makes GTIA special is that anyone can make an impact. It doesn't matter where you come from, how long you've been in the industry, or who you know. This community creates opportunities for people to connect, learn, contribute and grow. The relationships I’ve built through GTIA have changed my career and my life, and I hope I’ve helped create those same opportunities for others.”

Celebrating its 11th year, the GTIA Member of the Year Award is the highest honor given by GTIA each year to a member of the GTIA Community. To be eligible for the award, a nominee or applicant must have been a GTIA member in good standing for a minimum of one year. The winner is selected by the GTIA Member of the Year selection committee, which comprises previous recipients who remain active members of GTIA.

GTIA honored Lee during an awards ceremony at ChannelCon 2026, the IT channel’s premier annual conference, taking place Aug. 3-5 in San Diego.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure, and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from nearly 3,000 ITSPs, vendors, distributors and other companies serving the IT channel.