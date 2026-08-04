Ataccama appoints Martin Zahumensky as CEO to lead the company's next chapter

BOSTON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced that Martin Zahumensky, who most recently served as Ataccama’s CTO and helped to build the company from its earliest days, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Zahumensky will lead the company as it focuses on helping customers to accelerate enterprise AI initiatives with trusted data. Mike McKee, who was appointed CEO in 2023, is stepping down after leading Ataccama through three years of global growth and the launch of its agentic data trust platform.

The CEO transition reflects a decision to put a leader with deep product expertise at the head of the company at a moment when enterprise technology is changing faster than ever, and AI adoption is being gated by data readiness rather than by models.



"Few leaders combine Martin's depth of technical and product knowledge with his ability to lead at scale, and fewer still have helped build a company from its earliest days," said Dewey Awad , Partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and member of Ataccama's board of directors. "He knows Ataccama's customers, its technology, and its culture better than anyone, and he has been the driving force behind its AI transformation. As enterprises everywhere confront the question of whether their data is ready for AI, there is no one better positioned to lead Ataccama's next chapter of growth."

Zahumensky has been pivotal to Ataccama’s innovation and growth strategies for more than 18 years. After beginning his career at Accenture working on data integration projects, he joined Adastra, where he helped to build and sell Ataccama’s first data management solutions for banking, insurance, telecommunications, the public sector, and other industries. Between 2013 and 2020, Zahumensky co-founded and led Instarea, a data monetization company within the Adastra Group, serving as its Chief Executive Officer and growing it into one of the FT 1000 fastest-growing European firms. He then co-founded Market Locator and led it as CEO before formally re-joining Ataccama as part of the leadership team in 2020. Since 2020, Zahumensky has led various areas of the Ataccama business, including its digital marketing strategy through the pandemic, its product and engineering strategy through the company’s shift to AI-native data management and the launch of its Ataccama ONE Agentic platform, and most recently, its internal AI roadmap focused on company-wide transformation and workforce productivity. Zahumensky now brings more than two decades of deep data management and AI domain expertise to his role as CEO at Ataccama.



"What our customers are asking for has changed," said Martin Zahumensky , CEO at Ataccama. "Two years ago, they wanted to know whether their data was clean, documented, governed and mastered. Now they want to know whether that same data can safely fuel an AI agent. That is the harder problem, and it is also the bigger market opportunity. My focus is clear: keep shipping, stay close to the customers who bet on us, and make sure that when an AI agent acts, enterprises can trust the answer because Ataccama is behind it."

Ataccama enters its next phase of growth from a position of category leadership. The company was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions for the fifth consecutive time, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision, and a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Data Quality Solutions, Q1 2026 , where it received the highest score in the Strategy category. In December 2025, Snowflake Ventures made a strategic investment in Ataccama , deepening the companies' partnership around trusted data for enterprise AI.



"Mike led Ataccama through an important period — scaling the business globally, building its operating processes, advancing our shift to next-generation, cloud-native agentic products, and establishing the company in North America," continued Awad. "We are grateful for his leadership and his lasting impact on the company."

About Ataccama

Ataccama provides the only end-to-end data trust platform that accelerates successful AI outcomes, mitigates risk, and powers data modernization with speed and scale. The Ataccama ONE platform is the essential data trust layer in the modern AI stack, sitting between data sources and AI orchestration to ensure every decision, model, and agent runs on accurate, governed, and trusted data. The platform unifies market-leading data quality and observability with catalog, lineage, and reference data to help organizations streamline their data management tech stack. The embedded ONE AI Agent acts as a digital data steward, continuously monitoring and improving data reliability, maximizing time-to-value, and team efficiency. Recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace for 2026 and a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality, the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Data Quality Solutions, and the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama helps the world’s leading enterprises trust their data so they can accelerate AI. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.