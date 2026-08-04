NewNormal Security Launches NewScan, a Free All-in-One Local Penetration Testing Scanner That Minimizes False Positives by Design

NewScan sweeps five attack surfaces — APIs, web apps, network and infrastructure, Wi-Fi, and segmentation — in one local scan, re-running and confirming every finding before it's reported. Free to download. No account required to run.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewNormal Security, a cybersecurity company focused on high frequency and fidelity Penetration Testing and API Security testing solutions, today launched NewScan, a free, self-hosted, all-in-one local scanner for penetration testers and application security teams.

The Problem: Agentic software development ships code, including APIs, faster than humans can review, while attackers deploy their own agents to intensify attacks year-round. Security teams meanwhile juggle costly, disconnected tools that generate more false positives than insight, and weren't built for an agentic coding world.

The Solution: NewsScan is a self-hosted, multi-surface scanner. Companies can run it manually, via CI/CD or MCP. It validates all findings; never inflating severity. AI can be applied for use cases it best handles. BYOK or use an AI optionally furnished by NewScan Pro. NewScan covers protocols and attack vectors others don’t attempt, while putting control in the hands of analyst and developers.

Key capabilities:

NewScan,

Correlated five-surface coverage;

Automatic API and endpoint discovery;

Verified findings with honest severity;

Local-first privacy with no account needed to run;

AI-optional BYOK support (OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Ollama);

CI/CD-ready output.

Supports REST, SOAP, GRPC, Websockets, Graphql, MCP





NewScan Pro,

Adds over 20 out-of-band (OOB) detections for blind vulnerabilities,

Integrations with Jira and GitHub,

Compliance-formatted reports (SOC2, PCI, ISO 27001),

Optional in-line AI.

Platforms: MacOS, Windows, and Linux via Docker

Pricing: NewScan is free; NewScan Pro is $1,985/year.

Available now at newnormalsecurity.com/newscan.

“Now, any SaaS or midsized company can continually protect its business with best-in-class tooling for under $2,000 a year,” said Anthony Rethans, CEO and co-founder. CTO and co-founder Anthony Aragues added, “Security can't be fully outsourced to machines. NewScan gives teams a complete, low-cost solution so that they can efficiently own that responsibility.”

About NewNormal Security: A Meridian, ID cybersecurity company founded to provide complete, elegant and affordable solutions for the unique challenges of software driven businesses in the era of AI.

www.newnormalsecurity.com

Media Contact: Anthony Rethans

Company: NewNormal Security, Inc.

Email: press@newnormalsecurity.com

Phone: +1 (415) 307-0876

Website: www.newnormalsecurity.com