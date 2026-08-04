CCC Wins Seven Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards in 2026

DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, announced today that it has earned seven 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards from Energage LLC for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Leadership, Purpose & Values, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, and Professional Development.

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards recognize organizations that prioritize people-first cultures and create workplace experiences where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to contribute. The awards are based on employee feedback captured by the research-backed Energage Workplace Survey, which benchmarks participating companies against the industry's most comprehensive data.

The 2026 Culture Excellence Awards earned by CCC include:

Innovation - recognizes a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance.

- recognizes a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance. Work-Life Flexibility – companies where a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

– companies where a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance. Leadership – honors leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company.

– honors leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. Purpose & Values – recognizes organizations that successfully communicate the company's mission and integrate those aspirations into the culture.

– recognizes organizations that successfully communicate the company's mission and integrate those aspirations into the culture. Employee Appreciation – where self-sustaining performance and positivity result from genuine employee appreciation.

– where self-sustaining performance and positivity result from genuine employee appreciation. Employee Well-Being – companies that put health and wellness at the center of their workplace culture.

– companies that put health and wellness at the center of their workplace culture. Professional Development – honors companies who place a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally.





“Putting people first is the foundation of our culture,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our global team towards the culture that we continue to build together; a culture that supports innovation, flexibility, professional growth, and a shared commitment to serving our customers and partners.”

This recognition builds on CCC’s broader commitment to workplace excellence. Earlier this year, CCC was named a USA TODAY Top Workplace for the fifth year in a row, and in December 2025, a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe, also for the fifth consecutive year. The Women’s Edge and The Boston Globe recently honored CCC as a Top Women-led Business in Massachusetts.

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and thought leadership resources. Recognizing the rapid evolution of AI, the organization also maintains an online hub, AI, Copyright & Licensing, which features informational resources for creators, publishers, rightsholders, technologists, media representatives, policymakers, intellectual property attorneys, and others.

To learn more about CCC and to view available job openings, visit https://www.copyright.com/company-careers/.

About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.

For more information, please contact:

Craig Sender

Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations

csender@copyright.com

+1 (917) 626-7152