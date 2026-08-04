Alembic Therapeutics LLC Announces Availability of Ciprofloxacin Otic Solution 0.2%

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alembic Therapeutics LLC announces the U.S. availability of Ciprofloxacin Otic Solution 0.2%, an FDA-approved, AB-rated, quinolone antimicrobial indicated for the treatment of acute otitis externa in adults and pediatric patients one year of age and older caused by susceptible isolates of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus. The product is supplied in preservative-free single-dose containers to support convenient administration. Ciprofloxacin Otic Solution 0.2% should not be used by patients with a history of hypersensitivity to ciprofloxacin.

The launch emphasizes Alembic Therapeutics' commitment to expanding patient access to high-quality, affordable medicines while supporting healthcare professionals with dependable product availability.

“The introduction of Ciprofloxacin Otic Solution 0.2% reflects our continued focus on bringing trusted, high-quality therapies to patients and healthcare providers,” said Craig Salmon, CEO of Alembic Therapeutics. “As we continue to expand our portfolio, we remain committed to reliable supply, exceptional quality, and improving access to important medications across the United States.” The addition of Ciprofloxacin Otic Solution 0.2% further strengthens the company's anti-infective portfolio and reinforces its mission of delivering value-driven healthcare solutions.

Ciprofloxacin Otic Solution 0.2% is available through authorized pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors nationwide and is intended for use as prescribed by a healthcare provider. The full prescribing information should be consulted for complete details regarding approved indications, dosing, administration, contraindications, warnings, and safety information.

Alembic Therapeutics LLC

550 Hills Drive, Suite 110 • Bedminster NJ 07921

www.alembictherapeutics.com • Sales@alembictx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6008217-1ff2-45da-8d68-425323ff8f2e