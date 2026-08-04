Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Continuing Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALNY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On July 30, 2026, Alnylam announced second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported it has “lowered our TTR product sales guidance for full-year 2026 to reflect learnings from the initial phase of our launch in the evolving ATTR-CM market, in particular the normalization of growth in second line volume after satisfying pent-up demand from patients waiting for a new therapy.” As a result, the Company lowered its total projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million.

On this news, shares of Alnylam fell as much as $81.25 or 28.35% in intraday trading on July 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Alnylam securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com