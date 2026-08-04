SD & Co Acquisitions, Inc Announces Strategic Partnership with Mastodon Provisions LLC

Tampa, FL, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SD & Co. Acquisitions, Inc., a holding company known for its stewardship-first approach, is thrilled to announce a strategic investment with Mastodon Provisions LLC. This collaboration aims to amplify the distribution and brand presence of Mastodon's unique line of hot sauces, celebrated for their bold flavors and layered heat.

Mastodon Provisions, rooted in Central New York, has carved a niche with its commitment to crafting hot sauces that balance heat and flavor. Each bottle is meticulously produced in small batches in Norwich, NY, using high-quality, plant-based ingredients. This dedication to quality and innovation aligns seamlessly with SD & Co.'s investment philosophy.

"Our partnership with Mastodon Provisions is a testament to our commitment to supporting companies that have demonstrated strong product-market fit and customer loyalty," said Sean Davis, CEO of SD & Co. Acquisitions, Inc. "We are excited to work alongside Mastodon to scale their distribution, ensuring that more people can experience the unique flavors they offer."

Founded by Benjamin Williams, Mastodon Provisions is building a premium food brand inspired by exploration, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of bold new flavors. Rooted in Central New York, the company creates distinctive, craveable hot sauces that celebrate exceptional ingredients, balance flavor with heat, and encourage people to discover something new with every bottle.

Together, SD & Co. and Mastodon Provisions aim to accelerate product innovation, expand retail and direct-to-consumer channels, and grow a brand that inspires people to explore new flavors and embrace their curiosity while remaining true to its commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and community.

For more information about Mastodon Provisions and their range of hot sauces, visit their website at https://www.eatmastodon.com.

About SD & Co. Acquisitions, Inc. SD & Co. Acquisitions, Inc. is a holding company that acquires and invests in vertical B2B SaaS and consumer businesses with strong products and loyal customers. SD & Co. takes a stewardship-first approach, partnering with founders to build durable, well-run companies rather than extracting short-term value.

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