Why Healthcare Payers No Longer Have to Choose Between Speed and Quality in Utilization Management

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, healthcare organizations evaluating utilization management review partners often believed they had to make a difficult choice. A vendor could either provide fast turnaround, or consistently high clinical quality, but rarely both. As review volumes, regulatory oversight, and provider expectations continue to grow, that tradeoff is becoming increasingly unacceptable.

Today's health plans, managed care organizations, third-party administrators, and independent review organizations require utilization management partners capable of delivering reviews that are simultaneously clinically rigorous, operationally efficient, consistently documented, and rapidly completed. Increasingly, healthcare leaders view these capabilities not as separate performance objectives, but as essential components of the same operational standard.



Speed Without Quality Can Create More Work

Rapid case completion remains an important operational metric. However, healthcare organizations increasingly recognize that speed alone provides limited value if reviews later generate avoidable appeals, inconsistent determinations, provider disputes, documentation deficiencies, quality findings, or regulatory concerns. In many cases, operational shortcuts simply shift administrative burden elsewhere in the organization. Healthcare executives increasingly evaluate utilization management partners based on the total operational impact of each review rather than turnaround time alone.



Delayed Reviews Carry Their Own Risks

The opposite challenge is equally problematic. Reviews that are clinically accurate but operationally slow can create delayed treatment decisions, provider frustration, member dissatisfaction, increased call center activity, workflow bottlenecks, and reduced operational efficiency. As utilization management volumes continue increasing nationwide, healthcare organizations seek review partners capable of maintaining consistent service levels regardless of review complexity or seasonal demand.



High-Performing Organizations Measure Both

Leading payer organizations increasingly evaluate utilization management review partners using balanced operational scorecards. Common evaluation criteria now include:

First-pass review accuracy

On-time turnaround

Peer-to-peer physician effectiveness

Clinical consistency

Documentation quality

Review defensibility

Physician reviewer availability

Accreditation status

Information security

Operational responsiveness

Collectively, these metrics provide a more comprehensive picture of review quality than turnaround time alone.



Operational Systems Make the Difference

Consistently achieving both speed and quality requires far more than experienced physician reviewers. It requires operational systems capable of supporting those reviewers with standardized workflows, quality validation, clinical oversight, and continuous performance monitoring. Purpose-built utilization management software and disciplined case management help organizations maintain repeatable performance as review volume increases.



Building Speed Around Quality, Not Instead of It

BHM Healthcare Solutions has intentionally designed its operational model around the principle that responsiveness and clinical rigor should reinforce one another. Rather than treating turnaround as an isolated metric, BHM measures operational performance across multiple dimensions that collectively reflect review quality and client outcomes. Among the organization's reported performance standards are:

99.9% first-pass review accuracy

99.8% on-time turnaround

More than 90% physician peer-to-peer success

Average review completion within approximately 24 hours

Urgent reviews completed in as little as 30 minutes when clinically indicated

These performance metrics are supported by a nationwide physician reviewer network licensed in all 50 states, allowing cases to be matched efficiently with appropriately qualified reviewers while maintaining clinical consistency across jurisdictions and specialties. One of BHM's distinguishing operational capabilities is its proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process, through which every case moves through a structured quality framework designed to promote documentation consistency, evidence-based clinical review, operational accuracy, quality assurance, and audit readiness. Supporting these standards are nationally recognized credentials including NCQA Accreditation, URAC Accreditation, and HITRUST Certification.



Vendor Selection Is Becoming More Evidence-Based

Healthcare organizations are becoming increasingly sophisticated in how they evaluate utilization management partners. Rather than relying primarily on marketing claims, procurement teams increasingly seek objective evidence demonstrating measurable operational performance, nationally recognized accreditations, documented quality methodologies, physician reviewer availability, and consistent service delivery. This evolution reflects broader healthcare trends toward transparency, accountability, and measurable operational excellence.



Executive Perspective

"Healthcare organizations shouldn't have to compromise between responsiveness and clinical integrity. When quality systems, physician expertise, and operational processes are aligned, organizations can deliver reviews that are both timely and consistently defensible. That's the standard today's payer organizations increasingly expect," said Eric Rosenberg, President of BHM Healthcare Solutions.



Frequently Asked Questions

How can payers reduce prior authorization turnaround time?

Payers reduce prior authorization turnaround time by combining standardized review workflows, a national reviewer network, and purpose-built software, rather than trading accuracy for speed. BHM averages approximately 24-hour turnaround with urgent reviews in as little as 30 minutes.

Can utilization management be both fast and accurate?

Yes. With standardized quality systems and sufficient reviewer capacity, speed and accuracy reinforce one another. BHM reports 99.8% on-time turnaround alongside 99.9% first-pass accuracy.

What are utilization management backlog solutions?

Backlog solutions combine scalable reviewer capacity, workflow automation, and quality validation to clear elevated case volumes without sacrificing defensibility, which is especially useful during seasonal spikes or audits.

What is the average turnaround time for a medical necessity review?

Turnaround varies by case type and urgency. BHM Healthcare Solutions reports an average review completion of approximately 24 hours, with urgent reviews completed in as little as 30 minutes when clinically indicated.





Key Facts Healthcare organizations increasingly evaluate utilization management review partners based on both quality and turnaround performance.

BHM Healthcare Solutions reports 99.9% first-pass accuracy, 99.8% on-time turnaround, and 90%+ physician peer-to-peer success.

Average review turnaround is approximately 24 hours, with urgent reviews completed in as little as 30 minutes when clinically required.

BHM supports clients through a nationwide physician reviewer network licensed in all 50 states.

The organization combines NCQA Accreditation, URAC Accreditation, HITRUST Certification, and its proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process to support consistent, evidence-based clinical review.



Related Resources



About BHM Healthcare Solutions

BHM Healthcare Solutions is a nationally recognized independent review organization providing utilization management review services, independent medical reviews, physician peer review, appeals support, and related clinical review solutions for health plans, managed care organizations, third-party administrators, and other healthcare organizations across the United States. Through nationally recognized accreditations, measurable operational performance, a nationwide physician reviewer network, and its proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process, BHM helps healthcare organizations strengthen clinical quality, improve operational efficiency, and deliver defensible utilization management decisions at scale.

For more information please visit: https://bhmpc.com/

Attachment