Logile Connect 2026 Brings Retail Leaders Together Around the Future of Connected Store Operations

DALLAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logile , a global leader in AI-powered Connected Store Operations solutions, today announced Logile Connect 2026 , its annual customer conference, taking place September 22-24 at Caesars Republic Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Since its debut in 2016, Connect has grown into an annual destination for retailers looking beyond today's operational challenges toward the next generation of store operations. Bringing together retail executives, grocery leaders, analysts, customers and product innovators, the event focuses on one of the industry's biggest opportunities: moving from disconnected decisions to Connected Store Operations.

Through customer stories, executive keynotes, product innovation sessions and hands-on learning, attendees will gain practical insights into how leading retailers are connecting planning, execution and AI to build more agile, resilient and profitable operations.

"Retail is entering a new era where success depends on how well organizations connect decisions across every part of the store," said Purna Mishra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Logile. "Connect has always been about bringing together the industry's most forward-thinking retailers to share ideas and shape what's next. This year's event showcases the innovations, customer experiences and ideas defining Connected Store Operations, helping retailers understand what's possible when every operational decision is connected, every function works from the same understanding of demand, and technology empowers people to execute with greater precision, agility and confidence."

Connect 2026 will spotlight the innovations shaping the future of Connected Store Operations, including:

The Connected Store: A New Operating Model for Retail

Explore how leading retailers are connecting workforce, fresh operations, inventory and store execution around one demand signal to create more connected, agile and resilient store operations.

One Demand Signal. Every Decision Connected.

See how AI-powered forecasting is becoming the operational foundation that synchronizes workforce, fresh operations, inventory and execution, enabling more connected and intelligent decisions across the enterprise.

The Next Generation of Workforce Planning

Learn how retailers are moving beyond scheduling through continuous workforce optimization, operational simulation and AI-driven workforce planning that helps organizations prepare for future staffing needs while improving day-to-day execution.

Winning in Fresh

Discover how leading grocers are connecting forecasting, production, labor and replenishment to improve availability, reduce waste and protect margins across fresh operations.

What's Next for the Connected Workforce Platform

Get an exclusive preview of Logile's roadmap and upcoming innovations across AI, workforce planning, fresh operations, analytics and store execution.

Connect 2026 will feature keynote presentations and breakout sessions led by Logile executives, including Chief Product Officer Dan Bursik, VP of Customer Experience Rory Graham, AVP of Fresh & Inventory Operations Alicia Napomoceno, and Head of Labor Planning Antony Brown, alongside customer speakers from leading grocery and retail organizations.

Industry perspectives will be shared by Charlotte Belke, Senior Research Analyst at Nucleus Research, while internationally recognized keynote speaker and mentalist David Gerard will open Day Two with an interactive keynote exploring perception, decision-making and human connection.

Logile will announce additional customer speakers and special programming in the coming weeks, including details around its Retail ROI community initiative, extending the company's ongoing commitment to reducing food waste and supporting local communities.

Registration for Logile Connect 2026 is now open. Retailers interested in exploring the future of Connected Store Operations can learn more about the agenda, speakers and registration at logile.com/resources/events/logile-connect-2026 .

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at logile.com .