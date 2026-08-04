Lone Star PACE Facilitates $64.8 Million in Texas PACE Program Financing During First Half of 2026

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE is proud to announce its facilitation of $64.8 million in Texas PACE Program financing during the first half of 2026, supporting approximately $279 million in commercial real estate investment while helping property owners significantly reduce energy and water consumption.

The six closed transactions span a diverse mix of property types, including hospitality, retail, industrial, data centers and specialty development, demonstrating the growing role of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing in helping developers strengthen project capital stacks while incorporating high-performance building systems.

Projects financed during the first half of the year include the Holiday Inn Express in Pilot Point, MCM Elegante in Beaumont, Ashford Yard in Houston, Cold Storage Seabrook, Vesgro Data Center in Irving and Maranello Luxury Garages in Plano.

Collectively, the projects are expected to deliver more than 3.3 million kilowatt-hours of annual energy savings and 3.5 million gallons of annual water savings through investments in high-efficiency building envelopes, HVAC systems, lighting, plumbing fixtures and other eligible improvements. These savings help lower operating costs for property owners while supporting more sustainable development across Texas.

Lee McCormick, president of Lone Star PACE, said: "The Texas PACE Program continues to gain momentum because it addresses two priorities that are critical to today's commercial real estate market: improving project economics and reducing long-term resource consumption. We're proud to help developers across Texas deliver projects that strengthen local economies while advancing sustainability through more efficient, higher-performing buildings."

The Texas PACE Program enables property owners and developers to finance qualifying energy and water conservation improvements through a voluntary property assessment. C-PACE financing can fund up to 35% of a project's capital stack and may be used for new construction, redevelopment and retrofit projects, allowing developers to incorporate sustainable building systems without increasing upfront equity requirements.

Glenn Silva, chief operating officer at Lone Star PACE, said: "As Texas continues to experience unprecedented growth, it's more important than ever that new and existing commercial buildings use energy and water more efficiently. These six projects demonstrate how the Texas PACE Program helps developers preserve equity while reducing operating costs and creating lasting environmental and economic benefits for Texas communities."

Lone Star PACE expects demand for C-PACE to continue through the second half of 2026, with several large-scale commercial real estate projects already in the pipeline that will further support both economic development and resource conservation across the state.

Developers, property owners and capital partners interested in learning how the Texas PACE Program can strengthen project economics while advancing sustainability are encouraged to contact Lone Star PACE for more information.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs throughout Texas. The company helps local governments, economic development organizations, property owners and capital providers facilitate projects that promote economic development, resource conservation and long-term property value enhancement. For more information, visit www.lonestarpace.com.

Media Contact:

Olivia Lueckemeyer

Director of Marketing & Media Relations, Lone Star PACE

Olivia@LoneStarPACE.com

970-497-6667