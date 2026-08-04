Good Salt Life Expands Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant Label with Hospital-Disinfectant Kill Claims, Opening the Door to Healthcare and Animal Care Markets

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: NDTP), through its wholly owned subsidiary Good Salt Life , Inc., today announced a major expansion of the EPA-approved label for its flagship product, Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant ( EPA Reg. No. 96503-1-103745 ). The same fragrance-free hypochlorous acid (HOCl) formula customers already trust now carries a full hospital-disinfectant kill list, positioning the product for clinical, institutional, and animal care use alongside its everyday home and commercial applications.

Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant is manufactured in-house through an electrochemical process that converts three simple ingredients, salt, water, and electricity, into hypochlorous acid. The ready-to-use formula contains 0.046% hypochlorous acid (500 ppm free available chlorine), contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) , and is free of added fragrance. It requires no dilution or mixing and is ready to use according to label directions.

Hospital-disinfectant performance without the harsh chemistry

The updated label establishes Clean Republic as an EPA-registered hospital disinfectant and a broad-spectrum, one-step cleaner and disinfectant with bactericidal, virucidal, and fungicidal claims across more than 20 named microorganisms. The expanded kill list includes pathogens of high concern in healthcare and institutional settings, such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), tuberculosis (Mycobacterium bovis BCG), Norovirus (as Feline Calicivirus), and Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) spores, the latter supported by a dedicated spore disinfection procedure. The label also covers enveloped viruses including Influenza A (H1N1), HIV-1, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Each of these claims is achieved in a single 10-minute contact time on hard, non-porous surfaces. That combination of hospital disinfectant efficacy and a Category IV acute toxicity classification safety profile is unusual: facilities can meet rigorous infection-control standards while helping facilities manage infection-control programs with a single EPA-registered disinfectant. Because the product is approved for us on food-contact surfaces, it can also consolidate several products into one across an entire facility.

“This label is a turning point for us. The same formula our customers trust for everyday cleaning now carries EPA-approved hospital disinfectant claims, including a 10-minute claim against canine parvovirus – one of the toughest and most concerning pathogens in animal shelters. You shouldn’t have to choose between hospital disinfection performance and a thoughtfully formulated product for everyday use. Clean Republic delivers both,” said Zach O’Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Good Salt Life.

A breakthrough for animal shelters and veterinary care

The expanded label is especially significant for animal shelters, boarding and rescue facilities and veterinary clinics, where infectious diseases can spread rapidly. Clean Republic now includes EPA-approved claims against canine parvovirus, canine distemper virus, and Bordetella bronchiseptica, the bacterium associated with kennel cough. The label also includes a Norovirus claim, supported by efficacy testing using feline calicivirus as the EPA-accepted surrogate virus.

For shelters and clinics, an EPA-registered disinfectant with claims against canine parvovirus, canine distemper virus, and Bordetella bronchiseptica helps address important infection-control challenges. Staff can disinfect kennels, runs, pet bowls, exam surfaces and other hard, non-porous high touch surfaces using a single 10-minute contact time, according to label directions.

Approved for use across demanding environments

The label’s approved use sites span the settings where infection control matters most, including hospitals, health clinics, doctors’ and dental offices, nursing homes, veterinary clinics and animal hospitals, day care centers, food preparation areas, schools, colleges and universities, industrial and commercial facilities, hotels, fitness centers, locker rooms, restaurants, offices, and public restrooms.

Representative organisms on the new label (10-minute contact time)

Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, MRSA, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella enterica, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecalis (VRE), Bordetella bronchiseptica (kennel cough), NDM-1 carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE)

Spore-forming bacteria: Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) spores

Mycobacteria: Mycobacterium bovis BCG (tuberculosis)

Yeast: Candida albicans

Enveloped viruses: Influenza A (H1N1), HIV-1, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), swine flu (H1N1), Hepatitis C (BVDV surrogate), canine distemper

Non-enveloped viruses: Norovirus (feline calicivirus surrogate), Adenovirus Type 1, Rhinovirus Type 16, Rotavirus A

Parvoviruses: canine parvovirus

Availability

Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant is available now through the company’s own store and major online retail channels:

Commercial, institutional, and B2B buyers, including healthcare and animal care facilities, can contact Good Salt Life directly at 1 (888) 261-9127 or sales@goodsaltlife.com to discuss bulk and program pricing.

Summary

New EPA-registered label adds hospital disinfectant, broad-spectrum disinfection across more than 20 named organisms, including C. diff spores, tuberculosis, Norovirus and MRSA, plus canine parvovirus, canine distemper and kennel cough (Bordetella bronchiseptica) for animal care settings, all at a single 10-minute contact time

About Good Salt Life

Good Salt Life, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a family-run cleaning and disinfection company that designs, manufactures, and deploys HOCl-based infection-control and hygiene solutions, including the Clean Republic and Good Salt Life brands. Based in Athens, Georgia, the company is committed to promoting healthier living environments through eco-friendly, nature-derived products. Learn more at www.goodsaltlife.com .

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: NDTP) is a holding company with operating subsidiaries in the health, wellness, and consumer cleaning sectors, as well as in the marine dock sector. The Company's Good Salt Life, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, focuses on building brands anchored in science-based, non-toxic formulations that serve the consumer marketplace. The Company's marine dock business is advancing a sales/marketing plan to sell proprietary marine docks to the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental market segments. The Company believes that its Good Salt Life eco-friendly product lines can be vertically integrated into the Company's marine dock business model - https://ndtpharmac e uticals.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “continue,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “outlook,” “potential,” “plan,” “seek,” and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Statements regarding the potential use or adoption of Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant in healthcare, animal care, or other institutional markets reflect the Company’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or market adoption. It is a violation of federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with its labeling; always read and follow the full product label. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

ir@goodsaltlife.com

1-888-261-9127

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