Ergobaby Expands Award-Winning Omni Line with New Omni Lite Carrier, Combining Its Ergonomic Promise with a Stylish Silhouette

New carrier delivers trusted Ergobaby ergonomics in a beautiful lightweight design for parents entering their babywearing journey

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergobaby , the global leader in ergonomic babywearing loved and trusted by millions, today announces the launch of an exciting addition to the best-in-class Omni line of ergonomic baby carriers. Omni Lite is the most lightweight and streamlined option, while the Omni Classic offers expanded carry positions, and the Omni Deluxe touts the most robust build and enhanced features.

Ergobaby stands out with its spread of offerings that empowers families to choose the carrier that fits their unique needs and preferences as they evolve, without being overwhelmed by options. As the newest addition to Omni family, Omni Lite introduces the most streamlined approach to babywearing with a simple, inward-facing carrier designed for early bonding, while remaining grounded in the science-backed ergonomics that have defined the brand for more than two decades. With its clean, streamlined silhouette and versatile neutral colorways, Omni Lite is designed to look as good as it feels, balancing style and practicality.

"Parents today are navigating more choices than ever before, and for many, entering the world of babywearing can feel overwhelming," said Heberto Calves, CMO of Ergobaby. "Our ultimate goal is to help parents experience the benefits of babywearing with confidence and peace of mind. To achieve this, we’re offering three simple choices that are easy to navigate depending on a family’s needs. Omni Lite was created to serve as the simplest, most accessible choice from a brand they trust, with two options to upgrade incrementally from there.”

Entry-Level Trusted Ergonomics

As more parents explore babywearing, Omni Lite offers an approachable way to get started that makes babywearing feel more intuitive from day one.

Key features include:

Newborn-ready support (7–35 lbs.) with no infant insert required for effortless babywearing from day one

Inward-facing carry designed to promote bonding during the earliest stages of development

Cross-back straps that distribute weight evenly for lasting comfort and an intuitive fit

Offered in breathable mesh and soft linen, this lightweight design delivers cool, effortless comfort for everyday wear

A curated palette of elevated neutrals designed to complement your wardrobe



A Carrier for Every Stage

Whether parents are trying babywearing for the first time or looking for a feature-rich carrier for everyday use, the Omni collection offers a solution designed to meet them where they are.

Omni Lite offers an approachable introduction to babywearing with trusted ergonomic support and the most basic price point.

Omni Classic provides a versatile all-in-one solution for parents looking for additional carrying options and flexibility.

Omni Deluxe delivers Ergobaby's most premium babywearing experience, with added storage and enhanced convenience features.



Designed for Real Life

The launch follows Ergobaby's recent brand evolution, which introduced "The Science of Comfort, The Magic of Connection," a platform centered on helping parents better understand what real ergonomic support looks like in an increasingly crowded babywearing market.

Through Omni Lite, Ergobaby continues that mission by making trusted babywearing more accessible to a broader audience.

Omni Lite is available now for $139 at Target.com, Amazon, and Ergobaby.com.

About Ergobaby

For more than two decades, Ergobaby has set the standard for ergonomic baby gear, earning the trust of millions of parents and caregivers around the world. Known for its award-winning baby carriers and thoughtfully designed products, the brand blends science-backed innovation with premium craftsmanship to support healthy infant development and everyday comfort. Rooted in a deep understanding of both caregiver and child, Ergobaby continues to evolve for modern families, championing connection, confidence and ease through every stage of early childhood. With a legacy built on a strong foundation, the company remains at the forefront of a category it helped define. For more information, visit www.ergobaby.com .

Contact

Max Borges Agency

ergobaby@maxborgesagency.com