Q/C Technologies Appoints Veteran Silicon Photonics Engineer Yossef Ehrlichman as Founding Manager, Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Development

San Francisco, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q/C Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: QCLS) (“Q/C Technologies” or “the Company”), a developer of next-generation optical computing solutions, today announced the appointment of Yossef Ehrlichman, Ph.D. as Founding Manager, Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Development.

Dr. Ehrlichman will lead engineering efforts for the Company's optical processing unit (OPU) initiative, overseeing development of Q/C's proprietary silicon photonic architecture designed to address the increasing performance, bandwidth and energy demands of artificial intelligence inference.

Dr. Ehrlichman has more than fifteen years of experience in designing, fabricating and commercializing silicon PICs. Throughout his career he has led the design and tape-out of silicon, silicon-nitride and hybrid photonic integrated circuits while overseeing system integration, high-speed testing, and product commercialization. He is an inventor on multiple U.S. patents and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications in integrated photonics.

Prior to joining Q/C Technologies, Dr. Ehrlichman held senior engineering positions at Bascom Hunter Technologies, Raytheon, and Axalume, where he led development of advanced photonic integrated circuits for communications, sensing, and high-performance optical systems. He also served as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, San Diego and the University of Colorado Boulder after earning his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

"We are excited to welcome Yossi to Q/C Technologies," said Joshua Silverman, Executive Chairman. "As we continue building our proprietary optical computing platform, attracting engineers with Yossi's depth of experience is central to our strategy. His proven track record developing silicon photonic integrated circuits from concept through commercialization significantly strengthens our engineering capabilities and accelerates our path toward developing proprietary optical computing technologies."

"Photonic computing will ultimately be won by engineering execution," said Chelsea Voss, Director of Q/C Technologies. "Yossi has spent more than fifteen years taking photonic integrated circuits from architecture through tape-out, testing, and commercialization. That depth of experience is exceptionally difficult to find and represents an important step as we build a world-class photonics engineering team."

Dr. Ehrlichman added, "Artificial intelligence is driving demand for fundamentally new computing architectures capable of delivering greater bandwidth and energy efficiency. I believe photonic integrated circuits have the potential to play an important role in the future of AI computing, and I'm excited to join Q/C Technologies as we pursue innovative optical architectures and build proprietary intellectual property."

The appointment represents another milestone in Q/C's Optical Processing Unit initiative announced earlier this year. The Company continues to expand its engineering organization with experts spanning artificial intelligence, silicon photonics, semiconductor engineering, and advanced computing as it develops proprietary optical processing technologies for next-generation AI infrastructure.

About Q/C Technologies, Inc.

Q/C Technologies believes the next leap in frontier computing is optical. The Company is pioneering next-generation optical computing solutions designed to harness the properties of light to perform complex computations naturally via interference. Overcoming key challenges posed by electronic GPUs, Q/C Technologies seeks to develop proprietary optical processing units with orders of magnitude faster clock speed and bandwidth and vastly improved energy efficiency relative to traditional computing architectures. qctechnologies.com

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This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and neither the Company nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would’’ and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the development, performance and scalability of its optical computing products and related technologies, unanticipated financial setbacks, the Company needing to pursue financing options that could adversely impact its liabilities due to adverse market conditions, the Company’s ability to successfully develop new technologies; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company’s ability to retain and attract senior management, engineers and other key employees; and the Company’s ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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