Lexington Financial Carries Advisor360° Into Its Next Chapter, Powering the Advisor Workday

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360 °™ today announced that Lexington Financial, Inc. , a Braintree, Massachusetts-based independent wealth management firm, has adopted its AI-native operating system to power its advisor workday, operations, and client experience as it moves forward to its next chapter with Cetera.

Overseeing approximately $608 million in assets with a team of four advisors, Lexington Financial has built its business around independent advice, long-term client relationships, and a commitment to helping families achieve their financial goals since its founding in 1987.

Lexington’s leadership worked with Cetera to maintain access to Advisor360°'s technology platform, given its team’s familiarity with the platform and its goal of prioritizing continuity in both the advisor and client experience.

Maintaining Momentum After Starting a New Phase

Adopting Advisor360° helped ensure continuity for Lexington Financial during its transition to Cetera; specifically, Lexington wanted to continue access to its workflows, data continuity, and client experience its team relies on every day.

Advisor360° provides Lexington Financial with a unified platform spanning CRM, reporting, client portal, and document management, enabling its advisors and staff members to manage their business within a single, connected system.

“We’ve spent decades building a business centered on our clients and the relationships we have with them,” said Edward Duffy, CFP®, Principal at Lexington Financial. “As we evaluated our next step, we wanted to keep the experience our advisors know and trust. Advisor360° helps us stay focused on helping families and growing our business.”

The platform’s integrated architecture, household-level data model, and ability to support a seamless advisor workday were central to Lexington Financial’s decision.

Designed for Continuity, Efficiency, and Growth

Advisor360° is designed to support firms of all sizes through periods of transition as well as long-term growth, providing a modern operating system that reduces operational friction and unifies data across the advisor experience.

“Moments of transition often put pressure on both operations and the client experience,” said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor360°. “Lexington Financial took a thoughtful approach and worked with Cetera to access Advisor360°. We’re proud to help them maintain momentum and deliver a seamless experience as they move into their next phase.”

Advisor360° supports Lexington Financial’s goal of delivering personalized, client-first advice while operating with greater efficiency, consistency, and confidence.

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About Lexington Financial, Inc.

Lexington Financial, Inc. is an independent financial services firm based in Braintree, Massachusetts, that has been helping clients establish and maintain their long-term financial goals since 1987. Built on a philosophy of independent advice and client-first service, the firm is committed to providing unbiased guidance, personalized strategies, and a high level of responsiveness to individuals and families. Lexington Financial focuses on building lasting relationships and delivering financial solutions aligned with each client’s unique goals and needs.

About Advisor360°

Advisor360° is the Autonomous Financial Platform for advisors, the only open ecosystem built around the complete advisor workday. Powered by a wealth operating system and a unified data fabric, Advisor360° gives advisors the freedom to choose how they specialize, where they affiliate, and what technology powers their practice, all on a single connected platform they own.