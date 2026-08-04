University of Miami Health System's Commitment to Exceptional Patient Care Fuels Historic Rise in U.S. News Rankings

Miami, Florida, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings reflect UHealth - University of Miami Health System's laser-focused commitment to quality and place UHealth among elite academic health systems in the U.S., with five nationally ranked specialties and 17 high-performing procedures and conditions.

One year ago, Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute, stepped into the role of chief executive officer of UHealth with a vision to accelerate the institution's rise as a leading academic health system.

For more than six years, UHealth has operated with a culture of continuous improvement, a discipline Dr. Parekh has helped shape in his previous roles as chief operating officer and before that, chief clinical officer, working alongside the physicians, nurses, researchers and staff who carry it out every day. From earning Magnet With Distinction recognition for nursing excellence to expanding access to specialized care, advancing research programs, investing in facilities and technology, and strengthening quality and safety measures, the work has been steady and shared. It built the foundation for the results being recognized now.

"Our physicians, nurses and staff deserve every bit of this recognition, and we will celebrate it today knowing that our work is not done. What is being recognized is a standard of excellence we set long before anyone outside was measuring it, which is the quality of the care each patient receives, the research that drives innovations forward, and the education that powers the next generation of medicine. That is what we hold ourselves to, and it is what we will continue to build on," said Dr. Parekh.

Five specialties earned national ranking, and the depth extends well beyond them.

Key Rankings

Bascom Palmer: No. 1 in the nation for ophthalmology for the 25th year.

Sylvester: No. 1 cancer program in Florida, No. 23 in the nation.

Neurology/Neurosurgery: Top 15 in the nation.

Geriatrics: Top 20 in the nation.

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery: Enters the Top 50 in the nation.

Five specialties received a high-performing ranking, placing them in the top 10% of hospitals nationwide: Urology, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopedics and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

High-performing in 17 procedures/conditions.

"These results are really years in the making, with an intense focus on consistently delivering high-quality care," said Tanira Ferreira, M.D., chief medical officer of University of Miami Hospital and Clinics and Miller School associate professor in the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine. "It demonstrates that we're thriving and continuing to grow."

A Legacy of Excellence Continues

For the 25th year, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute is ranked the nation's No. 1 ophthalmology program. Bascom Palmer's multidisciplinary research program spans basic science, clinical innovation and partnerships that continue to shape the future of ophthalmology. The No. 1 ranking represents one of the longest-running streaks of excellence in American medicine and reflects a quarter century of leadership in vision care, scientific innovation and education.

This isn't UHealth's only major gain in 2026's rankings. Neurology/neurosurgery is No. 14 in the nation (up from 23). The division has more than 70 renowned research and clinical faculty in most of the neurological sub-specialties. Together with UHealth's expert neurosurgeons and large case volume, physicians are versed in neurocritical care. UHealth also has one of the only neuropsychology programs in South Florida.

Confirmed National Leader in Cancer Care

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of University of Miami Health System, achieved its most significant advance, climbing to No. 23 in the U.S. in cancer care after being named No. 45 last year. Sylvester earned distinction as the No. 1 cancer program in Florida.

As the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in South Florida, Sylvester unites scientific findings, clinical research and patient care. Its academic Phase 1 Clinical Trials Program, the only one of its kind in South Florida, gives patients access to new therapies at the earliest stages of development, up to a decade before they become widely available as the standard of treatment.

The opening of the 12-story Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building in 2025 doubled Sylvester's research space and brought researchers, clinicians and data experts together to accelerate translational research and improve patient outcomes.

Academic Medicine in Action

UM is a member of the Association of American Universities, a group of 71 leading research universities (69 in the United States and two in Canada). That distinction places UM among a small share, only 3%, of four-year universities in the U.S.

Collectively, the rankings underscore a health system with the breadth and depth to support people with serious illnesses, from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and long-term management. These achievements show that UHealth's rise is being driven by multiple recognized programs working across a collaborative continuum of care.

"We are proud of what these results say about our progress, but our focus remains on what comes next," said Dr. Parekh. "We will continue investing in people, innovation and specialized care so that more people can benefit from the highest level of treatment."

Read more about UHealth’s achievement here.

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