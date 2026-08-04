Shareholders who lost money in shares of EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) should contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare” or the “Company”), on behalf of those who purchased or acquired EquipmentShare common stock between January 19, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who purchased EquipmentShare common stock during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for September 21, 2026.

The filed complaint alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

the Company participated in additional undisclosed related party transactions;

the Company had not terminated or substantially reduced a number of the transactions with entities owned or controlled by the co-founders;

as a result, the Company's financial statements were materially misleading; and

that, because of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading

On January 26, 2026, EquipmentShare,com Inc. conducted its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), selling 30.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $24.50 per share.

On June 24, 2026, before the market opened, Umibzu Research, a stock market focused media outlet, published a report alleging, among other things, that "undisclosed related-party transactions . . . have netted" entities affiliated with EquipmentShare founders "at least $77 million, with the true figure potentially running substantially higher." The report states that the Company maintains a high-net-worth individuals and family-office channel "built around three undisclosed entities EZ Equipment Zone ('EZ'), Bevel Financial ('Bevel'), and Armada Fleet Management ('Armada')."

The report further details how the Company uses its OWN program to funnel significant fees and other payments to these related parties and details a "web of 130 Schlacks-affiliated entities," which "have further enabled [this] rampant self-dealing." The report concludes "a key reason OWN exists is to enrich the Schlacks, with interviews and corporate filings indicating they own and manage Bevel and Armada."

On this news, EquipmentShare's stock price fell $1.58, or 6.62%, to close at $22.30 on June 24, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The stock continued to decline on the subsequent trading day, falling $2.61 or 11.7% to close at $19.69 on June 25, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. By the commencement of this action, EquipmentShare stock has traded as low as $16.06 per share, a more than 34.5% decline from the $24.50 per share IPO price.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



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