Western Star Spent Eight Months Building a U.S. Tungsten Platform. Now It’s Time to Drill

Three past-producing U.S. tungsten projects. A six-kilometre Nevada exploration corridor. An oversubscribed C$3.69 million financing. A U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium application. And a maiden drill program at Eagle Point targeted for 2026. Western Star has moved from portfolio assembly to execution.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary - In less than a year, Western Star Resources Inc. assembled something that most junior critical-mineral explorers spend years attempting to build: a coherent, multi-asset U.S. tungsten platform anchored in historically productive mining districts, supported by a strengthened balance sheet, and positioned directly within the domestic critical minerals supply-security conversation that Washington has elevated to a national priority. The August 3, 2026 corporate update is not an announcement of a single event. It is a milestone review that documents eleven discrete achievements since the end of 2025, each one advancing the company from portfolio assembly into the execution phase. Three past-producing projects across Nevada and New Mexico. A six-kilometre prospective exploration corridor. High-resolution UAV geophysics completed. A one-kilometre tungsten-skarn geochemical corridor identified at Rowland. An oversubscribed C$3.69 million private placement closed. Dahrouge Geological Consulting engaged across the portfolio. And a maiden drill program at Eagle Point targeted for 2026, subject to permitting and final program design. Western Star has stopped building the platform. It is now drilling it.

Companies mentioned: Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2), Tungsten Mining NL (ASX: TGN) (OTCQB: TGNMF), Guardian Metal Resources plc (LSE: GMET) (OTCQX: GMTLF), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR)

Key Takeaways

Three past-producing U.S. tungsten projects assembled in under a year: Eagle Point in New Mexico, and Rowland and White Star in Nevada, creating a six-kilometre prospective exploration corridor across the Nevada position.

Maiden drilling targeted at Eagle Point in 2026. USGS sampling has returned up to 27.6% WO3 from surface samples. Historical U.S. Government estimates outlined 100,000 to 200,000 tons of scheelite-bearing material. Eight skarn bodies are mapped at surface. The drill bit has never systematically tested this system.

A one-kilometre tungsten-skarn geochemical corridor identified at Rowland, with a peak soil result of approximately 1,425 ppm WO3 (equivalent to approximately 0.14% WO3), from high-resolution UAV magnetic and surface exploration programs.

C$3.69 million raised through an oversubscribed private placement, providing the financial foundation to fund the 2026 drill programs and ongoing technical work across all three projects.

A U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium application submitted, signaling that Western Star is actively pursuing sovereign-backed validation of its domestic tungsten supply thesis at the federal government level.





From Portfolio Assembly to Execution: What Changed

The strategic logic behind Western Star's U.S. tungsten portfolio has not changed since the company began assembling it. China controls approximately 80% of global tungsten production, Western governments have formally designated tungsten as a critical mineral, the U.S. Department of Defense has banned procurement of tungsten from Chinese sources, and the gap between domestic U.S. tungsten production and domestic U.S. tungsten demand is wide and widening. Past-producing tungsten assets in established U.S. mining districts, acquired at exploration-stage valuations, offer a specific kind of optionality: the geological head start that comes from a century of prior work, without the acquisition premium that a more mature asset would command.

What has changed since the end of 2025 is that Western Star has stopped assembling the portfolio and started doing the technical work that converts historical mining districts into modern drill targets. UAV magnetic geophysical surveys flown. Geochemical programs executed. Historical data integrated with modern datasets through Dahrouge's geological modelling work. Drill permitting commenced at Rowland. And the Eagle Point program designed with two explicit objectives: test the historically identified mineralized zones with sufficient modern analytical information to support potential resource estimation, and evaluate extensions along strike and at depth that historical work identified but never drilled.

Eagle Point: Why the Drill Has Never Touched This System

Eagle Point is Western Star's highest-priority near-term exploration target, and the reason it has not been drilled before is worth understanding. The project has a documented history of tungsten production, approximately 1,800 tons of scheelite-bearing material historically mined and shipped. It has USGS and New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources sampling that returned up to 27.6% WO3 and 0.98% molybdenum from a selective composite skarn-outcrop sample. It has historical U.S. Government estimates ranging from 100,000 to 150,000 tons grading approximately 0.5% WO3 to separate estimates of 150,000 to 200,000 tons of scheelite-bearing material. It has eight historically mapped skarn and tactite bodies around the principal workings. And in the 1950s, the U.S. Government entered into a Defense Minerals Exploration Administration agreement specifically to fund further underground development and diamond drilling at Eagle Point. That program was planned, approved, and funded. It was never executed.

The gap between the DMEA agreement and the present day is not a geological story -- it is an economics story. Tungsten prices collapsed in the 1980s as Chinese supply overwhelmed Western markets, making domestic exploration economically unviable for decades. The assets that were worth drilling in the 1950s fell into dormancy not because the geology changed but because the market did. That market has now changed back, driven by the same supply security logic that motivated the original U.S. Government interest, and the geological opportunity that the DMEA program was designed to test remains largely intact.

"Eagle Point is an important opportunity for Western Star because we are not starting from first principles. The project has historical production, historical U.S. Government exploration, multiple skarn bodies exposed at surface, historical estimates of tungsten-bearing material and modern USGS sampling that returned up to 27.6% WO3. A government-supported program was once planned to advance Eagle Point through underground development and diamond drilling, but that drilling was never completed. Our goal is to bring modern exploration standards to that historical opportunity," said Blake Morgan, President and CEO of Western Star Resources.

The Nevada Position: A Six-Kilometre Corridor

While Eagle Point is the near-term drilling focus, the Nevada portfolio has been generating its own technical momentum. The Rowland Tungsten Property has been expanded by approximately 170%, with more than 17 historical workings identified across the enlarged ground position and historical reported grades reaching approximately 3.38% WO3. The integrated modern exploration program completed across Phase 1 has delivered a tangible result: a one-kilometre tungsten-skarn geochemical corridor, with a peak soil result of approximately 1,425 ppm WO3, equivalent to approximately 0.14% WO3. Drill permitting has commenced.

The acquisition of the adjacent White Star Tungsten Project adds a district-scale dimension to the Nevada position. White Star is part of a broader historical tungsten-mining complex with reported historical production of approximately 10,000 tons grading approximately 1.0% WO3 during 1954. Its acquisition, adjoining Rowland, creates an approximately six-kilometre prospective exploration corridor across Western Star's Nevada ground. The company now holds contiguous ground across a historically productive tungsten belt at a scale that supports systematic, phased exploration across multiple targets.

The Defense Industrial Base Consortium Application

The submission of an application in response to a U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium solicitation relating to reliable supplies of strategic critical minerals is the most strategically significant disclosure in the August 3 update. The DIBC is a mechanism through which the U.S. Department of Defense engages private sector companies on defense supply chain security, and a successful application can open pathways to government offtake, co-investment, or other forms of sovereign backing that are not available to companies that have not actively engaged the process. Western Star has not disclosed the outcome of that application, and success is not guaranteed. But the act of applying signals that the company's management believes its U.S. tungsten portfolio is positioned to participate in the domestic supply security conversation at the government level -- and that positioning, if validated by a successful application, would materially change the company's capital-markets profile.

The U.S. Tungsten Names Investors Are Watching

Tungsten Mining NL (ASX: TGN) (OTCQB: TGNMF)

Tungsten Mining is the scale benchmark for what a tungsten development company looks like when it has world-class resource endowment and a clear path toward production. Its Mt Mulgine project in Western Australia is one of the largest tungsten deposits on earth, with a Scoping Study completed in November 2025 that the company described as supporting an accelerated approach to tungsten and molybdenum production and providing a strong foundation for immediate commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study. In March 2026, the company announced a major 40,000-metre reverse circulation drilling campaign at Mt Mulgine's Mulgine Trench deposit, designed to grow and upgrade the tungsten-molybdenum resource base and test continuity beneath the existing 2020 mineral resource estimate, with an Exploration Target of 165 million to 200 million tonnes grading 0.10% to 0.12% WO3. As the largest tungsten resource developer in one of the world's safest jurisdictions, Tungsten Mining illustrates the scale of economic potential that systematically developed tungsten deposits can represent -- and the kind of institutional and retail attention that world-class tungsten development attracts when the commodity backdrop is as favorable as it is today.

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LSE: GMET) (OTCQX: GMTLF)

Guardian Metal Resources is Western Star's most direct peer in the U.S. tungsten sector: a company advancing two Nevada tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain and Tempiute, toward development in the same state where Western Star holds its Rowland and White Star properties. The company joined the Critical Minerals Forum, a DARPA-sponsored initiative, in June 2025, securing access to government stakeholders, industry intelligence, and capital market opportunities relevant to domestic tungsten supply. Guardian Metal has been advancing both Nevada properties through exploration, permitting, and stakeholder engagement, and has positioned itself explicitly within the domestic U.S. tungsten supply chain narrative. As the Nevada tungsten developer with the longest track record of operating in the same state as Western Star's primary exploration corridor, Guardian Metal's progress at Pilot Mountain and Tempiute provides the closest available roadmap for what advancing a Nevada tungsten project through the U.S. regulatory and commercial landscape looks like in practice.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. provides the most relevant context for understanding what happens when a junior critical minerals company successfully engages the U.S. government supply security apparatus. The company holds the Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland, one of the largest rare earth deposits in the world, and has structured its corporate strategy around the explicit thesis that Greenland's mineral resources can serve as a strategic alternative to Chinese rare earth supply for Western defense and technology supply chains. The company's NASDAQ listing and its engagement with U.S. government stakeholders on critical minerals supply represent the capital-markets and policy destination that Western Star's Defense Industrial Base Consortium application is pointing toward. As a publicly traded junior with a U.S. defense supply chain thesis and a listing on a major U.S. exchange, Critical Metals illustrates the visibility and valuation that a credible domestic or allied-nation critical minerals story can attract when government engagement is real rather than aspirational.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR)

USA Rare Earth is the most instructive domestic-supply-security peer for Western Star's DIBC application thesis. The company is advancing the Round Top heavy rare earth, lithium, and critical minerals project in Hudspeth County, Texas, with an explicit mandate to establish a fully domestic rare earth supply chain from mine to magnet on U.S. soil. The company's NASDAQ listing, its focus on domestic production of defense-critical minerals, and its engagement with U.S. government stakeholders as partners in its supply chain strategy closely parallel the positioning Western Star is attempting to establish in tungsten. USA Rare Earth's trajectory from junior explorer to NASDAQ-listed domestic supply chain participant, driven by the same government-recognition logic that motivates Western Star's DIBC application, is the most relevant available blueprint for what successful domestic critical minerals positioning can do to a company's market profile. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector only and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance.

What to Watch

Three catalysts define Western Star's near-term news calendar. The first and most significant is the maiden drill program at Eagle Point, targeted for 2026 subject to permitting and final program design. First-ever drill results from a system with historical government backing, USGS high-grade surface sampling, and eight mapped skarn bodies would represent the most consequential geological milestone in the company's history, regardless of the outcome -- because first-pass drilling of a well-prepared historical target is the step that converts a geological hypothesis into a geological fact.

The second is the outcome of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium application. Western Star has not disclosed a timeline for that determination, but any positive response from the DIBC would validate the company's domestic supply thesis at the federal level and open pathways to government engagement that could materially accelerate the project's commercial development.

The third is the progression of Rowland toward drilling in Nevada. With drill permitting underway and a one-kilometre geochemical corridor defined, Rowland is closer to its own first-ever modern drill program than the press release's headline focus on Eagle Point suggests. A second drill program advancing simultaneously with Eagle Point would make 2026 a genuinely transformative year for Western Star's geological understanding of its U.S. tungsten platform.

CONTINUED... Learn more about Western Star Resources Inc. at: https://www.westernstarresources.com

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Article Sources

[1] Western Star Resources Inc. -- "Western Star Resources Accelerates U.S. Tungsten Strategy with Three Past-Producing Assets, 2026 Drilling Plans and Pathway Toward Maiden Mineral Resource at Eagle Point" (August 3, 2026; portfolio update, Eagle Point drilling strategy, Rowland geochemical corridor 1,425 ppm WO3, White Star acquisition creating 6 km corridor, C$3.69M oversubscribed placement, DIBC application, Dahrouge Geological Consulting engagement, QP Jasper Mowatt; CSE: WSR, OTC: WSRIF, FRA: 4K2).

[2] Western Star Resources Inc. -- Historical project data: Eagle Point (approximately 1,800 tons historical production, USGS/NMBGMR sample 27.6% WO3 / 219,000 ppm tungsten / 0.98% Mo, historical U.S. Government estimates 100,000-200,000 tons scheelite-bearing material, DMEA agreement 1950s, eight skarn bodies); Rowland (approximately 1,000 tons historical production, approximately 3.38% WO3 reported grades, 17+ historical workings, 170% expansion); White Star (approximately 10,000 tons historical production at approximately 1.0% WO3 in 1954).

[3] Tungsten Mining NL -- Scoping Study, Mt Mulgine Project, Western Australia (November 6, 2025; encouraging project economics, PFS commencement supported); 40,000-metre RC drilling campaign announcement (March 2026; 140 holes at Mulgine Trench, 80-160m down-dip extensions, Exploration Target 165-200Mt at 0.10-0.12% WO3; ASX: TGN, OTCQB: TGNMF).

[4] Guardian Metal Resources plc -- Critical Minerals Forum membership (June 9, 2025; DARPA OPEN initiative partnership, government stakeholder access); Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, Nevada; formerly Golden Metal Resources, renamed June 2024; LSE: GMET, OTCQX: GMTLF.

[5] Critical Metals Corp. -- Tanbreez rare earth project, Greenland; NASDAQ listing; U.S. defense and technology supply chain strategy; critical minerals supply security thesis; NASDAQ: CRML.

[6] USA Rare Earth, Inc. -- Round Top heavy rare earth, lithium and critical minerals project, Hudspeth County, Texas; domestic mine-to-magnet supply chain mandate; NASDAQ listing; government stakeholder engagement on domestic critical minerals supply; NASDAQ: USAR.



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Market Equities and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of Western Star Resources Inc., but reserve the right to buy, sell, or hold shares of Western Star Resources Inc. at any time without further notice, commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Western Star Resources Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.



While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of your investment.



Qualified Person and Cautionary Note on Exploration Results. The scientific and technical information in the underlying release has been reviewed and approved by Jasper Mowatt, MIMMM (Membership No. 0486653) and MAusIMM (Membership No. 3178851), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mowatt is a consultant to Western Star Resources Inc. and is therefore not independent of the Company. The results described are from rock-chip, float and channel surface samples, which are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralisation across the properties. Surface sampling results, including the peak assays of 4.02% WO3 and 3.00% WO3, do not constitute a mineral resource or mineral reserve, are not indicative of grades or widths that may be established by drilling, and there is no assurance that mineralisation identified at surface continues at depth or over economic widths. References to historical workings, historical production grades, and historical geological data have not been independently verified by the Company and should not be relied upon. No drilling has been completed, no mineral resource has been estimated, and no feasibility or economic study has been conducted; there is no assurance that the properties host an economically viable deposit. Statements regarding geophysical surveys, soil geochemistry, drill target generation, and future work programs are forward-looking and subject to exploration, permitting, technical, financing, and commodity-price risks. Readers should refer to Western Star's continuous disclosure record for a full discussion of risk factors.



Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies and Market Data. References to Guardian Metal Resources, Fireweed Metals, United States Antimony, and MP Materials are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Western Star Resources Inc., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, revenue, and business model. Their projects, funding, contracts, government support, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Western Star Resources Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, endorsement, or competitive relationship is implied. Commodity prices, market forecasts, supply-chain and policy developments, and industry data cited describe the sector generally, are third-party estimates subject to change, and do not represent any revenue opportunity, addressable market, or forecast attributable to Western Star Resources Inc.



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