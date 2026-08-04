Fitness Apps Market Size to Reach USD 38.29 Billion by 2035 as AI Coaching, Wearables and GLP-1 Integration Drive Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Fitness Apps Market was valued at USD 11.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 38.29 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.10% during 2026–2035. Market growth is driven by increasing health awareness, expanding smartphone and wearable adoption, AI-powered fitness coaching, GLP-1 medication adherence tools, and continuous innovation in digital health technologies.





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The Fitness Apps Market is seeing growth owing to the increased awareness about health, technological development and disposable incomes, and the concern for tracking full-fledged readiness and recovery within smartphone and wearable devices ecosystem. Developers offer activity coaching and drug compliance tools by means of exercise weight loss and activity tracking applications to boost user engagement. Due to AI-enabled coaching, native wearable computing and GLP-1 drugs incorporation, it becomes possible for providers to collect reliable data from biometric sensors, minimize subscription churn and create apps that satisfy consumer demands.

Rising wearable integration and GLP-1 adherence tools driving market expansion

There is a growing trend of the use of fitness application solutions owing to the increase in health awareness and the availability of smartphones and tablets. There is an effort by the developers to gain more involvement by way of AI coach and readiness scoring capabilities. The incorporation of GLP-1 drugs, extension of wearables, and corporate wellness initiatives is also promoting the uptake of these solutions. The developments in the area of native processing in wearables, alternative offline tracking, and personal coaching are aiding retention and user experience.

Fitness Apps Market Segment Analysis

By Type

Exercise Weight Loss held a dominant position in the Fitness Apps Market, accounting for roughly 53.69% of market share in 2025, owing to rising health awareness among people looking forward to maintaining healthy living and working out. Activity Tracking will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to wearables that have built-in OS and conduct processing on the wrist itself.

By Platform

The largest market share of the platforms is possessed by iOS, which accounted for around 51.99% in 2025. This is due to the presence of a demographic that spends more on fitness apps in addition to being deeply integrated within the health and wellness ecosystem provided by Apple. The platform expected to show the highest CAGR growth is Android.

By Device

Share of smartphones was highest among all devices in the Fitness Apps Market, in 2025, constituting around 66.70%. The reason for the high share is the universality of availability and accessibility of smartphones compared to any dedicated wearables device during daily use periods. Growth at highest CAGR is expected from wearables on account of continuous passive tracking capabilities through smartwatches/fitness bands.

By Payment Model

Freemium accounted for the largest market share in terms of payment model in the Fitness Apps Market in 2025, accounting for 41.10% due to its ability to provide an easy entry point for new apps through basic features that do not require payment. Subscription payment model is expected to have the highest growth in terms of CAGR due to conversions from free users to subscribers.

Fitness Apps Market Regional Analysis

The region of North America registered a maximum market share of 39.82% in the global market of the Fitness Apps in the year 2025 owing to its large base of smartphone users, health consciousness in the region, and seamless integration with premium wearable ecosystems. The U.S. is responsible for generating around 84.90% revenue in the region owing to its presence of top-notch fitness apps and expenditures on fitness technology.

The U.S. Fitness Apps Market size was estimated at USD 4.38 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 12.42 billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.00% between 2026 and 2035. The factors that will drive the market include change in health priorities of consumers, technological innovation, and large number of fitness app developers in the country.

The Europe Fitness Apps Market is expected to be worth USD 2.91 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 9.31 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 12.34% between 2026 and 2035. Europe is a technologically progressive fitness apps market as a result of structured growth in demand caused by awareness concerning fitness and health together with the use of connected technology. The leading fitness apps market share belongs to Germany with about 27.40% of the contribution coming from health-conscious consumers and high wearable technology usage, followed by France and the UK.

The Asia Pacific region experienced the fastest growth in the global Fitness Apps Market as a result of rapid urbanization and increased income in the region’s largest and the most populated countries, where India continues to power regional growth. The Chinese market accounts for nearly 36.30% of the regional revenue due to fast adoption of smartphones and increasing capabilities to develop fitness applications.

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Leading Companies in the Fitness Apps Market

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Azumio, Inc.

Strava, Inc.

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Fitbit LLC

Apple Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

WeightWatchers International, Inc.

Freeletics GmbH

Nexercise Inc.

Aaptiv Inc.

Sweat Media Pty Ltd

Fitplan Inc.

JEFIT Inc.

Noom, Inc.

Headspace Health

FitOn, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: Apple's watchOS 11 Vitals app began surfacing overnight heart rate variability and respiratory-rate deviations, nudging users toward preventive health behaviors without requiring phone intervention.

Apple's watchOS 11 Vitals app began surfacing overnight heart rate variability and respiratory-rate deviations, nudging users toward preventive health behaviors without requiring phone intervention. 2025: Google's Wear OS 5 improved battery life by twenty percent, a threshold that turns multi-day activity and fitness tracking into a practical reality for Android smartwatch owners.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

APP ADOPTION AND ENGAGEMENT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate fitness app adoption trends, platform utilization, retention efficiency, and developer revenue indicators across major app type categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate fitness app adoption trends, platform utilization, retention efficiency, and developer revenue indicators across major app type categories and markets. HEALTH CONSCIOUSNESS AND WEARABLE IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of disposable income, smartphone penetration, and wearable adoption on fitness app demand and evolving engagement strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of disposable income, smartphone penetration, and wearable adoption on fitness app demand and evolving engagement strategies. AI COACHING AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how AI-powered coaching, readiness scoring, and native wearable processing are improving user retention and engagement capabilities.

– helps you identify how AI-powered coaching, readiness scoring, and native wearable processing are improving user retention and engagement capabilities. FITNESS APP TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of freemium, subscription, and wearable-integrated solutions designed to address changing consumer needs and privacy risks.

– helps you assess the growth of freemium, subscription, and wearable-integrated solutions designed to address changing consumer needs and privacy risks. GLP-1 MEDICATION AND EMPLOYER WELLNESS INTEGRATION – helps you understand how fitness apps are supporting prescription therapy adherence through the integration of telehealth and workplace wellness models.

– helps you understand how fitness apps are supporting prescription therapy adherence through the integration of telehealth and workplace wellness models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, app developers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global fitness apps industry.

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Fitness Apps Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.18 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 38.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.10% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Exercise Weight Loss, Activity Tracking, Diet Nutrition, Others)

• By Platform (iOS, Android)

• By Device (Smartphones, Wearables)

• By Payment Model (Freemium, Subscription) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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