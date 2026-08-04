Netskope Unveils Netskope One DataSec Command Center to Unify Data Security Across Every Environment

58% of organizations run 11 or more data security tools and only 7% describe their stack as fully unified.

When an incident happens, 68% of security teams take days or longer to reconstruct where sensitive data went, and 8% can rarely reconstruct it at all.

Just 8% enforce data security consistently in AI environments so only 7% are confident that sensitive data is not flowing uncontrolled into AI.



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced Netskope One DataSec Command Center, a unified control plane that discovers, understands, tracks, and protects sensitive data wherever it lives and moves across AI environments, cloud, the network, on-premises, endpoint, email, and more. Netskope One DataSec Command Center gives security teams full visibility into their sensitive data and a seamless path from discovery to remediation across their entire data landscape.

Organizations face a widening data security gap driven by fragmented tooling, rapid AI adoption, and manual investigation workflows. According to the 2026 Netskope Data Security Report, more than half of organizations operate 11 or more separate tools for data security alone, and less than 10% describe their stack as fully unified.¹ The operational cost is significant: only 4% of organizations can reconstruct a sensitive data path in minutes, with 68% requiring days or longer.¹ Rapid AI adoption has accelerated this problem: 98% of organizations now use AI, yet only 8% enforce data protection policies consistently in AI environments.¹

Netskope One DataSec Command Center is the core of Netskope's unified data security strategy: the central control plane that orchestrates protection across all Netskope data security enforcement points. By ingesting signals from across Netskope services, it correlates relationships between users, devices, data stores, and AI assets, surfacing hidden risks and accelerating remediating them by facilitating direct actions, enabling triage or investigative workflows, and recommending policies that are enforced back at Netskope’s data security control points. Its benefits support:

Data s ecurity p osture and r isk d iscovery: An always-on discovery dashboard and risk prioritization engine correlates, normalizes, and analyzes signals from DLP, DSPM, SWG, CASB and more, to surface exposures and other risks across SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, on-premises, inline, and endpoint environments, with integrated workflows that move security teams from finding to fixing.

An always-on discovery dashboard and risk prioritization engine correlates, normalizes, and analyzes signals from DLP, DSPM, SWG, CASB and more, to surface exposures and other risks across SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, on-premises, inline, and endpoint environments, with integrated workflows that move security teams from finding to fixing. Data l ineage: Integration with Netskope One Data Lineage provides a unified interface to track data movement across connected systems, from the moment a file is created and wherever it travels.

Integration with Netskope One Data Lineage provides a unified interface to track data movement across connected systems, from the moment a file is created and wherever it travels. Intelligent a daptive s ecurity: Translates risk signals into recommended policy adjustments and remediation actions, closing the loop from insight to enforcement without manual intervention.

Translates risk signals into recommended policy adjustments and remediation actions, closing the loop from insight to enforcement without manual intervention. Agentic operations: Operates in tandem with the Netskope DLP AISecOps Agent to detect, triage, prioritize, investigate, and resolve data security incidents at machine speed. With 56% of organizations currently only investigating half or fewer of the alerts they generate due to a lack of capacity1, DataSec Command Center and the agent bridge the gap at scale.

Sanjay Beri, Co-Founder and CEO, Netskope commented, “Organizations have invested in more data security tools than ever, yet most teams still cannot answer basic questions such as where did the data go and what is its current state? The problem isn't a lack of tools — it's the massive volume of data, the signals it generates, and the lack of coordination between them. Netskope One DataSec Command Center digests all of that data and those signals, correlates and normalizes them, analyzes them, and surfaces human-understandable insights giving security teams the control plane they have been missing: a single place to see what is exposed, understand how it got there, and act on it to prevent and mitigate risks.”

Wayne Cross, Director, IT Cyber Security and Infrastructure Operations, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) commented, “The biggest operational hurdle we face in data security isn't just the volume of data, it's the fragmentation of our security stack. Trying to stitch together disparate signals across cloud, SaaS, and AI environments creates massive visibility gaps and slows down response times. That's why we have a priority strategy to unify our data security. It is about breaking down silos, gaining a clear line of sight into our data, and finally getting ahead of the risks that actually matter.”

As the unified data security control plane, Netskope One DataSec Command Center covers any kind of data, anywhere it lives, in any state it’s in, including:

Real-time network data going to the internet, transacted through email, or in-motion on endpoints

Cloud service provider databases or object stores in AWS, GCP, and Azure

SaaS environments like Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Drive

AI services such as ChatGPT and Anthropic Claude

Structured data in PaaS like Databricks, Snowflake, and other vector database services



Netskope One DataSec Command Center will be generally available this quarter as part of the Netskope One platform. Netskope will also be demonstrating Netskope One DataSec Command Center and AI, security, and networking innovations during Black Hat USA this week in Las Vegas. Visit the Black Hat page on Netskope.com for details .



About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications — providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the availability and functional capabilities of the upcoming release of Netskope One DataSec Command Center. These forward-looking statements remain subject to change. The above describes the current vision and direction for the release, however a significant number of factors could cause the availability and functionality to differ. The statements are not a commitment to deliver any release or functionality, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract. The development and timing of the release and functionality described for Netskope’s platform and services remains at the sole discretion of Netskope.

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