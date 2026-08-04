Toll Brothers Announces Haven at Sea Bright is Now Open on the New Jersey Coast

SEA BRIGHT, N.J., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Haven at Sea Bright by Toll Brothers, an exclusive new home community along the banks of the Shrewsbury River in Sea Bright, New Jersey, is now open for sale. The community is located at 18 Front Street in Sea Bright, offering exceptional home designs and water views just steps away from the beach. The Sales Center is now open at 139 Broad Street in nearby Red Bank, New Jersey.





Haven at Sea Bright by Toll Brothers offers breathtaking water views and features both single-family homes and townhomes. Each home ranges from 2,467 to over 3,00 square feet of luxury living space including 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 full baths, 2 half baths, and 1- to 2-car garages. Select homes include private elevators, versatile lofts, covered balconies, and secondary bedroom suites. Homes also feature rooftop terraces, ideal for enjoying views of the Shrewsbury River and surrounding area. The community offers a convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle with low-maintenance features. Homes in the Beacon Collection of townhomes are priced from $1.92 million and homes in the Harbor Collection of single-family estates are priced from $3.16 million.





"Home shoppers will find Haven at Sea Bright to be the perfect blend of coastal charm, luxury living, and convenience," said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. "With its exceptional location along the Shrewsbury River and our sophisticated home designs, this community offers an unparalleled lifestyle on the New Jersey coast."

Steps away, residents can enjoy access to the future Shrewsbury Riverfront Park, which will feature a scenic boardwalk, fishing area, and dog park. The community is also located within walking distance of nearby Sea Bright beaches and just minutes from the Seastreak Ferry Terminal at Atlantic Highlands, offering convenient access to Manhattan.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information about Haven at Sea Bright by Toll Brothers and other Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey, visit TollBrothers.com/NJ or call 844-834-5263.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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