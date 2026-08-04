CNG Tank Cylinder Market to Reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CNG Tank Cylinder Market is projected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2026 to USD 2.60 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, supportive government initiatives promoting cleaner transportation, and rising demand for lightweight, high-pressure storage solutions. Advancements in composite cylinder technologies are further enhancing safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle performance.

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Key Market Highlights

Market Size (2026): USD 1.78 Billion

Projected Market Value (2031): USD 2.60 Billion

CAGR (2026–2031): 7.8%

Largest Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Tank Type: Type I CNG Cylinders

Type I CNG Cylinders Fastest-Growing Tank Type: Type IV CNG Cylinders

Type IV CNG Cylinders Leading Material: Metal (Steel)

Metal (Steel) Fastest-Growing Material: Carbon Fiber Composite

Carbon Fiber Composite Largest Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicles (LDVs)

Light-Duty Vehicles (LDVs) Fastest-Growing Vehicle Type: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (HDVs)

Heavy-Duty Vehicles (HDVs) Key Players: Worthington Enterprises, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Group, Everest Kanto Cylinders (EKC), CIMC Enric, Time Technoplast, Faber Industrie, Quantum Fuel Systems, Rama Cylinders, and Beijing Tianhai Industry.

Why This Market Matters

The shift toward low-emission transportation and cost-effective alternative fuels is accelerating the demand for advanced CNG storage systems. Lightweight, durable cylinders play a vital role in improving fuel economy while supporting global decarbonization goals.

Market Overview

The market is witnessing strong momentum due to expanding natural gas vehicle (NGV) fleets, stricter emission regulations, and technological innovations in high-pressure cylinder manufacturing. Emerging economies are leading adoption through investments in cleaner mobility solutions.

Analyst Perspective

The next phase of market growth will be driven by increasing penetration of lightweight composite tanks, expanding commercial vehicle fleets, and continued investments in alternative fuel infrastructure, particularly across Asia Pacific.

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Segment Analysis

By Tank Type: Type IV cylinders are expected to register the fastest growth.

Type IV cylinders are expected to register the fastest growth. By Material: Carbon fiber composites will witness the highest CAGR due to their lightweight and high-strength properties.

Carbon fiber composites will witness the highest CAGR due to their lightweight and high-strength properties. By Vehicle Type: Heavy-duty vehicles are projected to be the fastest-growing segment.

Heavy-duty vehicles are projected to be the fastest-growing segment. By Application: Fuel tanks continue to dominate, while transportation tanks are gaining traction.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the market and is expected to register the highest growth, supported by expanding CNG infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and strong government support in countries such as China and India.

Key Industry Trends

Growing adoption of Type IV composite CNG cylinders .

. Increased deployment of renewable natural gas (RNG) transportation solutions.

transportation solutions. Expansion of virtual pipeline and gas distribution networks.

and gas distribution networks. Continuous innovations in carbon fiber manufacturing and automated production technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players include Worthington Enterprises, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Group, Everest Kanto Cylinders (EKC), CIMC Enric, Time Technoplast, Faber Industrie, Quantum Fuel Systems, Rama Cylinders, and Beijing Tianhai Industry, focusing on product innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

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