EXP appoints industry veteran Kevin George to lead major projects amid unprecedented infrastructure investment

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, announces the promotion of Kevin George to lead the firm's Major Projects sector. The promotion reinforces EXP's commitment to supporting public and private clients in delivering some of North America's most complex infrastructure programs.

In his expanded role, Kevin will lead major pursuits strategy, market growth, client engagement and project delivery across transportation, transit, energy and critical infrastructure markets.

“Kevin’s elevation comes at a critical time in our industry, as owners need partners with demonstrated experience in delivering megaprojects through alternative delivery models and complex stakeholder investment,” EXP’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Dvorak, PE said. “Kevin’s ability to guide complex programs from pursuit through delivery helps our clients navigate and minimize risk and unlock long-term value for communities.”

Leading some of Canada's most significant transit investments

With more than 40 years in the industry, Kevin has built a reputation for delivering complex transportation and transit projects that improve mobility and strengthen regional economies. Since joining EXP in 2021, he has contributed to several of Canada's most significant rail and transit investments, including:

Eglinton Crosstown LRT (Toronto)

Réseau express métropolitain (REM) (Montréal)

Confederation Line (Ottawa)

Major Metrolinx expansion initiatives





These programs represent billions of dollars in infrastructure investment and have reshaped how communities move, connect and grow.

Kevin’s experience spans the full project lifecycle, including program management, systems integration, stakeholder coordination, alternative delivery, commercial strategy and operational readiness for large-scale infrastructure programs.

A focus on delivering complex projects with confidence

"The demand for resilient and future-ready infrastructure has never been greater," Kevin said. "Understanding engineering is a key component, as is systems integration, stakeholder alignment, commercial complexity and operational readiness. EXP has built an outstanding reputation for delivering technically sophisticated projects, and I look forward to working with our teams and clients to help deliver the next generation of transformative infrastructure."

As the infrastructure sector continues to evolve, EXP remains focused on helping clients navigate increasing project complexity while maintaining safety, quality, schedule certainty and long-term value creation for communities.

Learn more about infrastructure at EXP.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

Media contacts

Nadia Abou-El-Seoud

Vice President, Communications

EXP

Nadia.Abou@exp.com

t: 1.630.936.8207

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba81e1c8-a336-4a14-9654-a65ba4ea83c7