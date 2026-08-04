5G Enterprise Market Expected to Hit $104.19 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5G Enterprise Market was valued at USD 7.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 104.19 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 31.0% from 2026 to 2035.

The 5G enterprise market is flourishing owing to the increasing demand for private 5G network, the rapid industrial digitalization process, and the need for ultra-high speed and ultra-low latency connectivity within enterprise environments. Through the use of licensed and shared spectrum using Sub-6 GHz and mmWave bands, companies can benefit from increased automation and real-time data processing. With the help of IoT, edge computing, and artificial intelligence technology, companies will be able to create a more secure and risk-free connection.





Download PDF Sample of 5G Enterprise Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6431

Rising Private Network Adoption and Industry 4.0 Integration Driving Market Expansion Globally

The trend towards the adoption of 5G enterprise services is growing worldwide owing to the increasing demand for flexible networks, real-time processing of data, and secure connectivity in various sectors including manufacturing, health care, and logistics. The companies are looking for more automation using the private 5G networks. The development of the IoT, edge computing, and smart cities is also helping to encourage the adoption. Moreover, improvements in network slicing, software orchestration, and shared spectrum models are making the deployment process flexible and cost-effective.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Spectrum

Licensed spectrum led the 5G Enterprise market share, holding 61% of the market share in 2025 because of its ability to provide reliable, secure, and interference-free connectivity for important enterprise functions in different sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and energy globally. Shared spectrum is the most rapidly growing segment of the spectrum, as it can deploy private wireless networks at lower costs.

By Frequency

The sub-6 GHz Frequency segment was the most dominating in the 5G Enterprise Market, holding 72% of market share in 2025, owing to their wide coverage area and efficient signal transmission, having the right combination of speed and capacity for the huge campuses and industrial zones across the world. The mmWave Frequency segment was the fastest growing frequency segment.

By Organization Size

The Large Enterprises segment held the highest market share of 69% in the 5G Enterprise Market in 2025 owing to their adequate capacity to adopt 5G networks for the automation of processes and enhancing the level of cybersecurity in their facilities. The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to easy and affordable deployment options and managed private network solutions.

By Vertical

The manufacturing sector dominated the 5G enterprise market with a 24% share in 2025 owing to growth in the adoption of smart factories, automation, interconnectivity of machines, and real-time monitoring of production in line with Industry 4.0. The healthcare vertical segment is the fastest-growing one, owing to the adoption of 5G in hospitals for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

If You Need Any Customization on 5G Enterprise Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6431

Regional Analysis

North America was leading the 5G Enterprise Market in 2025 with a market revenue share of 37.10%, based on significant carrier investments in standalone 5G core networks and fast adoption in various vertical sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. The U.S. alone contributed 81.35% of total market revenue owing to significant carrier investments in the spectrum and rapid deployment of private networks.

The U.S. 5G Enterprise Market size stood at approximately USD 2.21 billion in 2025, while the market size is estimated to reach approximately USD 31.62 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate of about 30.5%. The growth in the market is attributed to the growing need for fast connectivity and increasing adoption of advanced electronic devices by enterprises.

Europe 5G Enterprise Market was responsible for 25.0% of total revenue globally in 2025 worth USD 1.75 Billion and is expected to reach USD 23.32 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 29.60% in the period from 2026 to 2035. Europe represents an advanced 5G enterprise market where there is a well-defined evolution of the demand pattern owing to the rich legacy of industrial automation and rising interest of enterprises in building private networks. Germany represents the largest 5G enterprise market share accounting for about 24.45% share of the market on account of the strong presence of automotive and industrial manufacturing industries in Germany followed by the UK and France.

In the Asia Pacific region, the 5G Enterprise Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of manufacturing digitization, increased smart cities initiatives and huge investment in 5G infrastructure across the region's biggest economies. China stood out ahead in the region backed by huge government spending on infrastructure and fast adoption of 5G by enterprises.

Key Players:

Ericsson AB

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Juniper Networks, Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Altiostar Networks, Inc.

Celona, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Verizon Communications Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Telefónica S.A.

Recent Developments

2025: Ericsson continued expanding its private 5G network portfolio, targeting manufacturing and logistics customers seeking dedicated, secure wireless infrastructure for industrial automation applications.

2025: Nokia continued advancing its enterprise network slicing and orchestration software offerings, aimed at helping carriers deliver differentiated, guaranteed-performance connectivity to enterprise customers.

Buy Full Research Report on 5G Enterprise Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6431

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Network Adoption and Connectivity Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate 5G enterprise adoption trends, spectrum utilization, latency performance, and vendor retention indicators across major spectrum categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate 5G enterprise adoption trends, spectrum utilization, latency performance, and vendor retention indicators across major spectrum categories and markets. Industrial Digitalization and Automation Impact Metrics – helps you understand the impact of Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and connected healthcare on 5G enterprise demand and evolving deployment strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and connected healthcare on 5G enterprise demand and evolving deployment strategies. Private Network and Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you identify how licensed and shared spectrum, edge computing, and network slicing are improving deployment flexibility and security capabilities.

– helps you identify how licensed and shared spectrum, edge computing, and network slicing are improving deployment flexibility and security capabilities. 5G Technology Innovation and Adoption Trends – helps you assess the growth of Sub-6GHz, mmWave, and shared spectrum solutions designed to address changing enterprise needs and connectivity risks.

– helps you assess the growth of Sub-6GHz, mmWave, and shared spectrum solutions designed to address changing enterprise needs and connectivity risks. Healthcare and Smart City Integration – helps you understand how 5G enterprise networks are supporting vertical-specific deployment through the integration of telemedicine and IoT connectivity models.

– helps you understand how 5G enterprise networks are supporting vertical-specific deployment through the integration of telemedicine and IoT connectivity models. Regional Market and Competitive Landscape Analysis – helps you evaluate key markets, network vendors, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global 5G enterprise industry.

Read Other Related Reports:

5G Services Market Size Report by 2033

5G Infrastructure Market Size Report by 2033

5G Edge Cloud Network and Services Market Size Report by 2035

Indoor 5G Market Size Report by 2035

5G Equipment Market Size Report by 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.