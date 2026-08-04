CallSource Automotive Launches Zylo™: The AI Service Concierge That Ensures Dealerships Never Miss a Service Call

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallSource Automotive today announced the launch of Zylo™, an AI-powered Service Concierge purpose-built for automotive dealership service departments. Zylo combines Spyne's Vini AI platform with CallSource's industry-trained AI models and veteran service advisors, giving dealerships a single solution that answers every call, captures every opportunity, and knows exactly when to bring in a human.

Service departments are under mounting pressure from unpredictable call volume, advisor staffing shortages, and rising customer expectations. Every unanswered call is a potential lost appointment — and, over time, a lost customer. Industry data shows dealership service departments miss 20%-40% of inbound calls during peak hours. Zylo is designed to solve these challenges.

By answering calls instantly, Zylo determines the reason for the call, schedules appointments, fields common service questions, provides status updates, and manages recall inquiries — all without hold times. When a conversation calls for empathy or complex problem-solving, Zylo hands the customer to a live CallSource advisor along with full conversation context, so nothing has to be repeated.

The result: dealerships get the consistency of automation and the judgment of experienced people, without forcing customers to choose between the two.

"For more than three decades, CallSource Automotive has helped dealerships improve customer conversations," said Pogo Parr, CEO of CallSource Automotive. "Zylo is the next step — AI and experienced advisors working together, so dealerships no longer have to choose between automation and exceptional service."

"Vini AI was built specifically for dealership operations," said Sanjay Varnwal, Co-founder and CEO of Spyne. "We're excited to provide the AI intelligence behind Zylo, enabling dealerships to respond faster, manage higher call volumes, and create better customer experiences while keeping experienced people involved when it matters most."

What Sets Zylo Apart

Unlike traditional call centers or stand-alone AI solutions, Zylo intelligently makes a real-time judgment call on every interaction, automating the routine and escalating the complex. Routine interactions are handled quickly and consistently, while intricate conversations receive personalized support from experienced CallSource advisors. For dealerships, that translates to:

Higher appointment conversion rates

Fewer missed calls and lost opportunities

Improved customer satisfaction and retention

A scalable service-communications model built for today's call volumes

Zylo is available now to automotive dealerships and dealer groups. Schedule a demo at www.callsourceauto.com.

About CallSource Automotive

CallSource Automotive helps dealerships grow service revenue, improve customer retention, and deliver better customer experiences through its Service Lifecycle Engine. This intelligent engagement platform identifies and acts on every service opportunity throughout the customer lifecycle. Backed by more than 30 years of automotive customer communication expertise, CallSource Automotive combines advanced AI with experienced service advisors to help dealerships and dealer groups capture every opportunity and build lasting customer loyalty. The company serves automotive retailers across the United States, supporting dealership fixed operations and service departments nationwide.

Zylo, CallSource Automotive’s Service Concierge, extends the Service Lifecycle Engine by ensuring every inbound customer conversation is answered, intelligently managed, and seamlessly transitioned to a live advisor when needed.

Learn more at https://callsourceauto.com/.

About Spyne



Spyne is an AI-native automotive retail technology company founded by Sanjay Varnwal and Deepti Prasad. Spyne empowers automotive dealers with end-to-end digital solutions that eliminate inefficiencies, unlock more opportunities from their CRM, and accelerate vehicle sales. Today, Spyne supports over 3,000 dealerships worldwide in building AI-powered digital storefronts with premium merchandising and conversational agents that drive appointments through seamless lead handling and customer engagement. Serving dealerships and OEMs across the United States, Europe, EMEA, and APAC, Spyne is shaping the future of automotive retail with cutting-edge AI solutions. The company has raised over $25 million in funding from investors, including Vertex Ventures SEA and India, Accel, Storm Ventures, and Alteria Capital.

Visit: https://www.spyne.ai

Media Contact



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