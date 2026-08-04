Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Roblox Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Roblox Corporation, (“Roblox” or the "Company") (NYSE: RBLX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Roblox investors have until August 7, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/roblox-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Roblox’s organic growth potential; notably, that Roblox would see a significant slowdown in its growth rates as enrollment in the age verification rollout would quickly taper, compounding the resulting slowdown in on-platform communication, resulting in app store rating reductions and a swift reduction in organic growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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