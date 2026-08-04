Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Erasca, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Erasca, Inc., (“Erasca” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ERAS) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Erasca investors have until August 10, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/erasca-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, Erasca and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the class period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the preclinical data for the Company’s ERAS-0015 product, a pan-RAS molecular glue for the treatment of patients with RAS-mutated solid tumors, was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc. and placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections; and (ii) based on the foregoing, the defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to ERAS-0015.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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