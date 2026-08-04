Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 August 2026 – On 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.
Under the programme initiated 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 11,200,000,010.45 in the period from 6 May 2026 to 1 February 2027.
Since the announcement 27 July 2026, the following transactions have been made:
|Number of
B shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction
value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|11,160,000
|3,362,368,903
|27 July 2026
|195,000
|324.55
|63,286,944
|28 July 2026
|190,000
|330.16
|62,729,800
|29 July 2026
|185,000
|335.98
|62,155,883
|30 July 2026
|185,000
|333.15
|61,632,345
|31 July 2026
|200,000
|315.08
|63,016,376
|3 August 2026
|190,000
|305.61
|58,066,217
|Accumulated under the programme
|12,305,000
|3,733,256,468
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 44,249,480 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 3 August 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 27,064,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 278.35 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 7,533,256,457.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com
|Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
|Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com
|Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com
|Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com
|Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com
|Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 46 / 2026
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