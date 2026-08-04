Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Embecta Corp. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Embecta Corp., (“Embecta” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EMBC) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Embecta investors have until August 17, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/embecta-corp. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Embecta is a medical device company that provides solutions to improve the health and well-being of people living with diabetes.

The Embecta class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that Embecta was providing accurate and reliable fiscal guidance for second quarter and full year 2026; and (ii) Embecta knew or recklessly disregarded that segment weakness, especially in the United States pen needle market, was likely to disrupt Embecta’s original revenue guidance and second quarter 2026 results.

On May 5, 2026, Embecta announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, allegedly disclosing that Embecta missed its guidance for the second quarter and lowered its guidance for the 2026 fiscal year. Specifically, the Embecta class action lawsuit alleges that Embecta’s revenue declined over 14%, much higher than the guidance of flat to a decline of 2% and that Embecta was lowering estimates on U.S. performance, largely in part due to weakness in its pen needle sales. On this news, the price of Embecta stock decline nearly 58%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising