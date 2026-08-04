Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Its DeFi Tools Are Nearing the Finish Line as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Reaches $200,000

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has announced that its DeFi tools are in the last stretch before launch, the zero-fee exchange and cross-chain bridge both nearing the finish line, and the timing could not be louder: the boldest Bitcoin price prediction in circulation now reads $200,000. The crypto news worth the most attention lives on-chain, where the buyer list include addresses that were building Dogecoin positions long before its 365x eruption. The obvious question: what did those wallets find here?

Half of the answer sits in how wallets of that size think. The Bitcoin price today trades near $64,846, back above its 20-day average, and Washington just delivered a live demonstration of what actually moves prices: supply, and who knows about it first.

Crypto News: Pepeto Tools Near Launch as a $200,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction Meets a Supply Shock

First, the update itself: the platform is in its final steps, the presale keeps filling ahead of schedule, and the finish line the team announced this week is the closest it has ever been. Around it, the market is writing history. For years small traders had a feeling: the big money always moves first. This week, the blockchain showed it in the open. Since July 29, the big wallets, the ones holding 10 to 10,000 Bitcoin, quietly added 19,610 coins. In the same days, the smallest wallets got scared and sold. Fear emptied the small wallets. Something bigger filled its bags with them.

Notice what that reveals about the biggest players. They take positions ahead of structural shifts, never behind them, and placing millions per trade only makes sense on giant assets. Yet ask where those millions came from and everything flips: they grew out of modest buys made when the same assets cost almost nothing, and no example beats Bitcoin below $1,000. Being big never made the whales winners. Buying early made them big.

Set that logic beside the Bitcoin price today. The climb back toward $64,846 revives the boldest call in print, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan standing by his $200,000 Bitcoin price prediction for 2026 per Cryptonews, and yet from here that is roughly a triple on an asset already valued past $1.2 trillion, a fine outcome for money that already exists, and a very different equation from the one that created it.

The pre-listing stage is where the market's defining fortunes have always started, and exactly one early project this year keeps pulling heavy investments through a bleeding market.

Inside the Project as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Builds Toward $200,000

That project is Pepeto, and its announcement this week explains the pull. The DeFi platform sits in the last stretch before launch, aimed at a pain every trader lives with daily, the gas fees that shave value off each position on the industry's busiest network. The build is directed by a senior engineer who spent years at Binance, a track record that leaves very little room for the project to fail on delivery.

Yet the tools only tell half the story. The louder engine is the crowd gathering around the project: content traveling with no paid promotion behind it, discussions feeding themselves across every platform, and a holder base splitting the market into the same two camps every great run creates, people who act and people who watch. Market history keeps the sharpest version of that split on file. Per CoinGecko, Dogecoin sat at $0.002 in March 2020 and printed $0.73 by May 2021, turning a $1,000 position into $365,000 inside fourteen months, carried by community alone. That is crypto at its simplest and its harshest: land on the correct coin at the correct hour and a life changes, waiting a few days too long and it could turn into life-time regret.

Conclusion

The update closes where it opened: the DeFi tools are nearing the finish line, the presale keeps filling faster, and the market around the launch is turning bullish in plain view, the Bitcoin price prediction stretching to $200,000 with BTC firm near $64,846 above its short-term averages. The moment Bitcoin explodes, rotation lands hardest on viral meme tokens carrying real products, and no new crypto of 2026 fits that profile more precisely than this one.

The whale wallets loading this presale see a straight line to a result of historic scale: virality no 2026 project can match, a platform already built, and buyer addresses similar to the ones that accumulated DOGE ahead of its 365x explosion. These players end each cycle with an identical ending: whoever followed their footprints early collected the returns that redefined what a future could look like.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

What did Pepeto announce in this week's crypto news?

Pepeto announced its DeFi tools are in the final stretch before launch, with the zero-fee exchange and cross-chain bridge nearing completion as presale rounds keep closing ahead of schedule.

Can the Bitcoin price prediction of $200,000 happen in 2026?

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan stands by his $200,000 Bitcoin price prediction for 2026 per Cryptonews, with the Bitcoin price today near $64,846 and the revised BITCOIN Act outlining government purchases of 200,000 BTC per year.



