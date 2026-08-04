Harmony Bank Presents $5,000 Donation to Midlothian Fire Department in Honor of Firefighter’s Heroic Rescue

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmony Bank, an Associa parent company presented a $5,000 donation to the Midlothian Fire Department on July 27 in honor of firefighter Jason Horne, whose heroic actions helped save the lives of three children at Alvarado Lake.

The check presentation recognized Horne’s lifesaving efforts, which received national media attention, as well as the quick thinking of his daughter, Emilie, who called 911 during the incident. Harmony Bank also honored Emilie with flowers and balloons during the presentation.

The donation held special meaning for The Honorable John Carona, chairman of Harmony Bank’s Board of Directors and CEO of Associa, whose son is also a firefighter.

“First responders represent the very best of our communities, and firefighter Jason Horne’s actions are a powerful example of courage, service and selflessness,” said The Honorable John Carona. “Harmony Bank is proud to honor Jason, Emilie and the Midlothian Fire Department for their dedication to protecting and serving others.”

Harmony Bank representatives, including Carona and Kendra Gouge, senior vice president and market president, joined Midlothian Fire Department leadership and members of the department for the July 27 presentation at the Midlothian Fire Department.

The donation reflects Harmony Bank’s appreciation for first responders and its ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About Harmony Bank

Founded in 1901 by Texas farmers, ranchers and businesspeople, Harmony Bank is a locally rooted, community-focused bank serving North Texas. With 12 locations and growing, Harmony Bank provides relationship-based service, local decision-making and tailored financial solutions for individuals, families and businesses across Dallas and surrounding counties. The bank offers business and consumer loans, deposit accounts, treasury management services, and digital banking tools designed to help customers manage finances, pursue opportunities and plan for growth. Headquartered in Dallas, Harmony Bank remains committed to the Texas communities it serves, and the belief that better happens together. Learn more at harmony.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939