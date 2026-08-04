Betterbrand Highlights Surging Interest in Mullein as Consumers Turn to Natural Respiratory Wellness Solutions

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN ANTONIO, TX — June 9, 2026 — Betterbrand, a science-backed wellness company focused on respiratory health, today announced its continued leadership in the rapidly growing mullein category as consumer interest in natural respiratory support reaches new highs across social media, wellness communities, and the broader supplement market.

Long valued in traditional herbal practices, mullein has recently emerged as one of the fastest-growing botanical ingredients in respiratory wellness. Consumer demand for natural alternatives, increased interest in lung health, and viral social media discussions have fueled a wave of awareness around the herb and its historical role in supporting mucus clearance and respiratory comfort. Industry forecasts project the global mullein market to exceed $5 billion over the next decade as adoption continues to expand across supplements, teas, tinctures, and wellness products.

“Consumers are becoming increasingly proactive about their respiratory health, and mullein is capturing attention because of its long history of traditional use and growing presence in modern wellness routines,” said Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD, founder of Betterbrand and former US Army Combat Medic. “At Betterbrand, we’ve spent years building expertise around mullein-based respiratory support. Our goal has always been to combine traditional botanicals with modern scientific validation to help people support healthier breathing and mucus clearance.”

Betterbrand’s BetterLungs product line features multiple mullein-based formulations, including its BetterLungs Daily Respiratory Support Capsules, BetterLungs Respiratory Gummies, BetterLungs Detox Tea, and BetterLungs Mullein + Chlorophyll Tincture. The company’s commitment to research recently culminated in a randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the BetterLungs Mullein + Chlorophyll formula. The 60-day study enrolled 100 adults and found statistically significant improvements in fatigue compared to placebo, while participants also reported improvements in coughing frequency, airway clarity, and mucus clearance.

The growing popularity of mullein reflects broader consumer trends favoring natural wellness solutions and respiratory support products. Market researchers cite rising awareness of respiratory health, increased demand for herbal remedies, and expanding consumer education through online platforms and social media as key drivers behind category growth.

“I started looking into mullein after hearing about it from friends and seeing it discussed online,” said Carol M., a BetterLungs customer and former smoker. “What stood out to me was that Betterbrand wasn’t just talking about mullein—they had multiple products, educational resources, and even a clinical study behind one of their formulas. That gave me confidence.”

As interest in mullein continues to rise, Betterbrand plans to expand educational initiatives focused on respiratory wellness, ingredient transparency, and evidence-based supplement development.

About Betterbrand: Founded in 2019 by Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD and former US Army Combat Medic, Betterbrand creates science-backed lung health supplements. The flagship BetterLungs product line combines 7 natural ingredients including mullein, NAC, elderberry, and reishi mushroom. Third-party tested by Eurofins Scientific and trusted by 1,000,000+ customers, BetterLungs is available on Amazon, and trybetterbrand.com.