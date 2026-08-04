TableTopics® to Launch New Conversation Set in Collaboration with Airstream®

COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TableTopics ®, the award-winning line of conversation starters, today announced a new licensed collaboration with Airstream, the iconic manufacturer of world-class travel trailers and touring coaches. The custom Airstream Live Riveted set is designed to bring people together and elevate the camping experience through community, togetherness, and creating memorable moments on the road.

“We stay committed to our mission of bringing people together through meaningful conversations. This collaboration with Airstream is a natural extension of this mission,” said Sheryl Brunell, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at TableTopics. “Whether you’re gathering around a campfire or relaxing inside your RV, this new conversation set invites travelers to slow down, unplug, and connect with one another in a more engaging way.”

The Airstream Live Riveted conversation set elevates the travel experience through 135 thought-provoking questions, designed for ages 13 and up, that celebrate curiosity, adventure, and the joy of wandering with intention. These prompts encourage travelers to engage deeper, whether meeting their campsite neighbors for the first time or strengthening connections with lifelong friends. Each card helps you discover something new and sparks the kind of conversations that turn miles into memories.

At the heart of Airstream is a close-knit community of travelers who embrace the “Live Riveted” lifestyle. Designed with this community in mind, the Airstream Live Riveted conversation set invites travelers to slow down, look around, and create meaningful moments with the people sharing your journey. It’s rooted in the belief that travel isn’t just about where you go, but also the connections and experiences along the way.

Airstream Live Riveted will be available this August at a suggested retail price of $30.

For more information about TableTopics® and where to buy its collection of thoughtful conversation starters, visit TableTopics.com .

About TableTopics®:

TableTopics® began with a personal passion for great conversation and has blossomed into America’s most popular conversation game with over 50 products. TableTopics offers a wide range of conversation starter sets that bring fun, thoughtful conversations to family gatherings, travel, and everyday moments. Find them in specialty stores throughout the US or visit tabletopics.com .

TableTopics® is a division of Ultra PRO International, LLC and is headquartered in Commerce, California. To learn more about Ultra PRO, visit ultrapro.com .

About Airstream®:

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic riveted aluminum Airstream® travel trailer, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturers in the world. The company’s mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Scuderi

emily@carvecomms.com