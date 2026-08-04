ResumeUp.AI Crosses 500,000 Users and Launches a Conversational AI Resume Builder

Hillsboro, OR, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResumeUp.AI, a U.S.-based AI career platform serving more than 500,000 users, today announced a major platform revamp designed to redefine how modern resumes are built.

ResumeUp.AI's revamped platform features a conversational AI resume-building experience.

Resume Building Through Conversation

Instead of starting with a blank template or completing lengthy forms, job seekers can now chat with ResumeUp.AI's AI resume builder and watch their resume take shape in real time. Users can describe their experience, upload an existing resume, or paste a job description, and the AI drafts professional summaries, skills, and achievement-focused bullet points directly inside the resume.

Users can request changes such as:

“Make this sound more senior.”

“Highlight my leadership experience.”

“Add my AWS certification.”

“Tailor this resume for the product manager role.”

“We did not want to build another form-based resume tool with AI added to it,” said Rohith Reddy, Founder and CEO of ResumeUp.AI. “We replaced the blank page with a conversation. Users explain their experience, watch their resume develop in real time, and tailor it for a specific job description in minutes.”

Tested Against Major ATS Platforms

Alongside the conversational experience, ResumeUp.AI has tested its complete template library against five major applicant tracking systems:

Workday

Greenhouse

Lever

iCIMS

Oracle Taleo

Additional compatibility testing covers Ashby, SmartRecruiters, and SAP SuccessFactors, with ATS testing planned every quarter.

“Building a resume quickly only matters if its information is parsed correctly when submitted.” Rohith added. “That is why we combine conversational resume building with ATS testing. The experience is simple for the job seeker, while the document underneath is structured for the systems employers use.”

The revamp also expands ResumeUp.AI from a resume builder into a broader AI-powered job search platform. Its tools now include an AI Resume Builder, an ATS Resume Checker with keyword analysis and a 0 to 100 score, job-specific resume tailoring, a cover letter generator, LinkedIn profile optimization, AI mock interviews, resume translation across 17 languages, and a job tracker with one-click application autofill through a Chrome extension.

The platform also offers more than 20 ATS-friendly and modern resume templates, with resume creation and translation available across 17 languages.

Founded in 2024, ResumeUp.AI’s growth to more than 500,000 users reflects increasing demand for faster, more personalized, and more effective ways to prepare job applications.

The company’s free tier includes AI credits, core templates, LinkedIn optimization, and job tracking, while paid plans provide access to the full platform. ResumeUp.AI says the milestone reflects growing demand for faster, more tailored tools that help job seekers prepare applications for both human recruiters and automated screening systems. More information is available at https://resumeup.ai.

About ResumeUp.AI

ResumeUp.AI is a U.S.-based AI career platform that helps job seekers create, tailor, and optimize resumes for applicant tracking systems and human recruiters. Every ResumeUp.AI resume template is tested against major ATS platforms used by leading employers. Alongside its AI resume builder, the platform offers ATS scoring, cover letter generation, LinkedIn optimization, and AI mock interviews. Learn more at https://resumeup.ai.

Press Inquiries

Rohith Reddy

rohith@resumeup.ai

Hillsboro, OR 97124

https://resumeup.ai