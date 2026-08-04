United Rentals and the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation Raise $125,000 for SoldierStrong at Annual Drivers Tournament

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rentals Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced that its sponsorship of the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation’s 2026 Drivers Tournament raised $125,000 for SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization assisting America’s injured veterans in taking their next steps forward. Held on Thursday, May 21 at Brickyard Crossing in Indianapolis, IN, the event was a remarkable testament to the generous support of participants, sponsors, and donors who came together to benefit the nation's veterans.

"We are deeply grateful to both United Rentals and the Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation for their extraordinary partnership and commitment to our nation's veterans," said Dr. Chris Meek, Co-Founder and Chairman of SoldierStrong. "United Rentals' incredible generosity enables us to provide life-changing technologies that help injured veterans regain mobility, independence, and hope. And Graham and Courtney's exceptional leadership in raising $125,000 at this year's tournament reminds us of what we can accomplish when champions in business and racing come together for those who have sacrificed so much. We are honored to work alongside both organizations in making a tangible difference in the lives of our nation's heroes and their families."

The Drivers Tournament has become a cornerstone fundraising event for Turns For Troops, United Rentals' veteran-focused initiative that benefits SoldierStrong. Through the Turns For Troops program the company has donated more than $2.7 million to support the recovery of America’s injured veterans since 2017. This year's results reflect the deep commitment of the racing community and corporate partners to honoring those who have served.

"We're proud to partner with the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation in support of America's veterans," said Craig Schmidt, Senior Vice President, National Accounts, United Rentals. "This tournament shows what's possible when our two organizations bring people together for a cause that matters. We're grateful to everyone who contributed, and to SoldierStrong for putting these funds directly to work for veterans who deserve this support."

The Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation (GCRF), led by IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and former NHRA star Courtney (Force) Rahal, is committed to enhancing the lives of veterans and advancing cancer research, supporting programs that deliver vital resources, create transformative opportunities, and drive meaningful, long-term impact.

"Year after year, we are blown away by the incredible support shown at our annual Drivers Tournament. It is a true example of community in action, bringing people together with a shared commitment to making a difference for those who have served our country," said Graham and Courtney Rahal. "We are honored to stand alongside SoldierStrong, providing meaningful support to our veterans and helping them overcome challenges with strength and resilience."

SoldierStrong is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to help America’s military veterans take their next steps forward in life after service through the donation of revolutionary medical technologies to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country.

The technologies SoldierStrong donates include the SoldierSuit, wearable robotic exoskeletons used to help injured and paralyzed veterans stand and walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post- traumatic stress (PTS), as well as other types of advanced technologies. To date, SoldierStrong has donated 32 SoldierSuits and 32 BraveMind systems, valued at more than $7.3 million, to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans.

SoldierStrong Ambassador Sgt. Dan Rose was present at the Drivers Tournament to demonstrate to attendees how he uses the SoldierSuit to walk despite paralysis. Rose received SoldierStrong’s first donation of the SoldierSuit in 2013.

"The SoldierSuit changed my life, and thanks to United Rentals and the Rahal Foundation's incredible support, more veterans will get that chance," said Sgt. Dan Rose. "This $125,000 donation will put advanced medical technology directly into the hands of those who have served our nation."

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,639 rental locations in North America, 41 in Europe, 40 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 27,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers a fleet of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $22.82 billion. URI is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

About Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation

The Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation (GCRF) is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization led by IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and former NHRA star Courtney (Force) Rahal. The foundation is committed to enhancing the lives of our Veteran Community and advancing cancer research, supporting programs that deliver vital resources, create transformative opportunities, and drive meaningful, long-term impact. Through signature fundraising initiatives, including high-impact charity events, auctions, and community partnerships, GCRF has contributed millions of dollars toward organizations that are creating lasting change. For more information about the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation, please visit gcrfoundation.org or follow @GCRFoundation on social media.

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 32 SoldierSuits and 32 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.