Fleetio Launches PartsTech Integration, Helping Fleets Save up to 15 Minutes on Each Purchase Order

BIRMINGHAM, AL, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio , the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, today announced its integration with PartsTech , an e-commerce platform sourcing parts from local and national suppliers. The integration enables fleet and procurement teams to search multiple suppliers in one lookup, and place orders directly within Fleetio. Purchase order details sync automatically, reducing manual entry and keeping maintenance records up to date. Early users saved up to 15 minutes per purchase order through these workflow improvements. For the City of Cambridge, that amounts to approximately four hours saved each week on parts purchasing.

“The PartsTech integration saves our team approximately 3-4 hours every week on parts purchasing alone,” said Tom Rowlings, Assistant Fleet Manager at the City of Cambridge. “That's over 180 hours of administrative time recovered annually, and the efficiency gains have continued to grow as we've streamlined other parts and inventory processes. The visibility provided by PartsTech and Fleetio Automations has also given us the confidence to delegate purchasing responsibilities across our team.”

According to Fleetio’s 2026 Benchmark Report , 28.9% of more than 600 surveyed fleets identified parts sourcing as a top maintenance concern, signaling demand for more efficient procurement workflows. Fleetio’s integration with PartsTech brings supplier search and draft purchase order creation directly into Fleetio, allowing teams to compare suppliers, place orders, and keep purchasing data consistent. Ordered parts can now be mapped to Fleetio inventory records, helping teams reduce duplicate entry and maintain a unified record of purchasing, costs, and maintenance history.

Public sector fleets were the largest early-access customer segment, indicating government organizations' interest in simpler procurement workflows and more reliable purchasing records.

The PartsTech integration is part of Fleetio’s broader investment in workflows designed for public-sector fleet operations. With the recent launch of Motor Pool, fleets can manage shared vehicle reservations in one place, giving organizations clearer insight into vehicle use for more informed planning. Together, these investments reduce time spent moving information between systems, enabling more efficient operations and clearer visibility across the entire fleet.





About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through embedded intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including more than 8,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 80 million repair orders through a network of over 140,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.

About PartsTech

PartsTech, an OEC company, is a parts and tire procurement platform that helps automotive repair shops find the right parts and tires, across all their suppliers, in one place. PartsTech connects auto repair facilities with a network of more than 300 parts and tire suppliers across 30,000+ supplier locations through it’s innovative e-commerce procurement solution. Instead of juggling multiple supplier logins and disconnected systems, PartsTech gives users live inventory and wholesale pricing across their full supplier network in a single lookup and connects directly into the shop systems teams already use. Learn more at partstech.com .

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