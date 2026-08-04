Dinari Inc. Opens Platform Licenses to U.S. Financial Institutions





NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Broker-dealers, banks, fintechs, and wealth platforms in the U.S. can launch tokenized securities offerings through a single technology integration

Dinari Inc. (Dinari) today announced the expansion of its U.S. operations to financial institutions via its broker-dealer subsidiary Dinari Securities LLC. With a technology integration, broker-dealers, banks, fintechs, wealth platforms, and other financial institutions may offer tokenized securities products and services to both retail and institutional customers, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, onboarding, and contractual arrangements, which may create opportunities to expand product offerings and revenue streams.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Dinari’s tokenized securities infrastructure to U.S. investors in partnership with Dinari Securities LLC (Dinari Securities), Dinari's wholly owned, FINRA-registered broker-dealer. The launch demonstrates how custodial tokenization technology can be integrated into an existing broker-dealer technology and operational infrastructure, allowing firms to integrate tokenized securities into their existing business model while remaining responsible for compliance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

As demand for tokenized securities grows, financial institutions are looking for a way to bring these products to market without assembling and integrating blockchain-based infrastructure themselves. Dinari addresses this need, offering broker-dealers a way to capitalize on growing demand for tokenized securities while continuing to operate within their existing business framework.

"Tokenized securities will only scale if financial institutions have a regulated path to participate," said Chas Rampenthal, Chief Legal Officer at Dinari. "Dinari extends the operational framework that underpins U.S. capital markets to tokenized equities, allowing financial institutions to innovate without compromising the investor protections and market integrity that define U.S. securities markets."

Offerings launched through the network are designed to support the rights and protections associated with the underlying securities, including NBBO execution, cash dividends, voting rights, automated corporate actions, and ownership of the backing security. Rather than replacing existing market infrastructure, the network extends it, connecting broker-dealers, transfer agents, custodians, liquidity providers, blockchain networks, and distribution platforms within a standardized operating framework.

About Dinari Securities

Dinari Inc. is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)). Dinari Securities LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dinari Inc., and is a separately registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Dinari Inc and Dinari Securities LLC are separate entities. Dinari Securities LLC does not issue, offer, or distribute dShares or tokenized securities.

Important Disclosures

This press release is issued by Dinari Inc. and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security, digital asset, product, or service, and it is not investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Products and services described are subject to eligibility, onboarding, and contractual requirements and may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Tokenized securities are subject to the U.S. federal securities laws and applicable regulatory requirements and involve risks, including those relating to novel and evolving technology, the developing regulatory environment, liquidity, and blockchain and operational matters. Financial institutions that integrate these products remain responsible for their own compliance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Statements regarding future events, plans, or expectations are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Nothing in this release is a promise, projection, or guarantee of any future outcome or performance.

Contact

VP of Marketing and Communications

Kayla Gill

Dinari

kayla.gill@dinari.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41df5ab8-db20-4a53-ae2b-42ffb2cf2511