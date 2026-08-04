PWP.BET Expands Its B2B iGaming Technology Platform for Operators in 2026

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LONDON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PWP.BET, a business-to-business technology provider for the iGaming industry , today announced an expansion of its PlayWinPlay platform and operator support program. The company is extending its technology services to business clients entering new regulated and emerging markets.

PlayWinPlay is a modular, API-driven platform that iGaming operators license to build and manage their own branded products. Its architecture combines a high-performance core, real-time data replication, content aggregation, payment infrastructure, and integrated anti-fraud tools. Through a single integration, business clients gain access to content from more than 160 providers, multi-currency payment infrastructure, and enterprise technology designed to support scalable operations.

The platform is offered through white-label and turnkey deployment models, with typical integration completed in two to four weeks. Licensed operators manage their own brands under their own or a bundled licensing arrangement, while PWP.BET supplies and maintains the underlying technology. PWP.BET provides enterprise software and infrastructure only and does not operate consumer-facing gambling services.

"Our focus is the technology layer that business clients depend on," said Sam Browbooks, Head of Media Coverage at PWP.BET. "We help licensed operators integrate technology faster, streamline content and payment infrastructure, and expand their digital operations in regulated markets. These platform enhancements and expanded regional support reflect that commitment."

As part of the expansion, PWP.BET is broadening its network of content and payment integration partners while adding regional technical support for clients in Latin America and Southeast Asia. The company plans additional platform updates throughout 2026, with an emphasis on performance, compliance tools, and data reporting for its business clients.

About PWP.BET

PWP.BET, also known as PlayWinPlay, is a business-to-business technology provider for the iGaming industry. The company supplies the platform and infrastructure that licensed operators use to manage their own products, including modular deployment options, content aggregation, payment infrastructure, analytics, and operational tools. PWP.BET serves business clients across Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company provides B2B technology services only and does not operate gambling services or market betting products directly to consumers.

Media Contact:

PWPBET

Email: info@pwp.bet

Web: https://pwp.bet/en

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c221cab4-d88c-4d47-8e05-a9d6ed7203b6