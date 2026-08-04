Hypothesis™ Completes Its Precision Acne Collection with Launch of Two New Products

EMERYVILLE, CA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypothesis™ , a precision skincare brand built on patented enzyme technology, today announced the launch of Precision Clarifying Spray and Balancing + Brightening Gel Cream, completing its Precision Acne Collection — a full suite of five products that delivers targeted acne care without the collateral damage of conventional treatments.

For decades, acne treatments have relied on broad-spectrum ingredients that eliminate bacteria indiscriminately, disrupting the skin's natural microbiome and causing dryness, irritation and photosensitivity. Hypothesis™ takes a different approach. The Precision Acne Collection is powered by its patented CUT-02™ precision enzyme, shown in laboratory testing to selectively eliminate 99.9% of acne-causing C. acnes bacteria within one hour without harming beneficial skin bacteria.

In an eight-week clinical trial of adults with mild-to-severe acne using the Hypothesis™ Precision Acne Routine, 97% of participants saw fewer breakouts with an 81% average reduction in inflamed pimples. The routine was found non-irritating by 95% of participants, delivering effective acne care without the harsh side effects of conventional treatments.

"We built hypothesis around a deceptively simple insight: acne treatments don't need to be harsh to be effective — they just need to be precise," said Oliver Liu, PhD, co-founder of hypothesis™. “CUT-02™ targets only the bacteria driving breakouts without disrupting the microbiome or causing the collateral damage that makes so many people give up on their acne routine. With these two launches, we now have a complete collection that delivers that precision at every stage of acne care."

Introducing Two New Acne Essentials

Building on the performance of the hypothesis™ CUT-02™ technology, the two new products bring targeted benefits for different skincare needs.

The new Precision Clarifying Spray ($39.99) is a lightweight, on-the-go treatment for breakout-prone skin on the face and body, including hard-to-reach areas like the back and chest. Powered by CUT-02™, this spray targets C. acnes bacteria and helps soothe irritation, reduce visible redness and provide instant hydration.

($39.99) is a lightweight, on-the-go treatment for breakout-prone skin on the face and body, including hard-to-reach areas like the back and chest. Powered by CUT-02™, this spray targets C. acnes bacteria and helps soothe irritation, reduce visible redness and provide instant hydration. The new Balancing + Brightening Gel Cream ($34.99) is a lightweight moisturizer that helps visibly improve post-acne discoloration, redness and uneven skin tone while delivering long-lasting hydration and skin barrier repair.

Building a Complete Acne Skincare Routine

Together with its existing products, the Hypothesis™ Precision Acne Collection offers a complete approach to acne care, pairing a three-step daily routine with targeted solutions for active breakouts and emerging blemishes.

The routine begins with Daily Acne Cleanser , which removes excess oil, impurities and dead skin cells to prepare skin for treatment. Next, Acne Precision Serum delivers a concentrated dose of patented CUT-02™ precision enzyme technology. Finally, Balancing + Brightening Gel Cream completes the routine as the daily moisturizer. The three-step routine is available for $89.99 (a $109.97 value) and is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

For targeted care beyond the daily routine, the new Precision Clarifying Spray can be applied as often as needed throughout the day to help soothe breakouts on the face and body, while Precision Microdart Blemish Patches use dissolvable microdarts to deliver CUT-02™ below the skin to address C. acnes at the source. Unlike standard hydrocolloid patches that sit on the surface of the skin, the Precision Microdart Blemish Patches actively stop early-stage pimples before they emerge.

The complete Hypothesis™ Precision Acne Collection is dermatologist-approved, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. The formulas are designed for sensitive skin and free of added fragrance, benzoyl peroxide, drying alcohols and dyes.

For more information or to purchase products, visit www.hypothesis.bio or shop Ulta.com.

About Hypothesis™

Founded in 2022 and based in Emeryville, CA, Hypothesis™ is a precision skincare company developing patented enzyme-based products that selectively target the bacteria associated with inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema and acne while preserving the broader skin microbiome. Its formulas have earned the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, EWG Verified®, Microbiome Friendly for Eczema certification from MyMicrobiome, and Leaping Bunny Certified status. Visit us at www.hypothesis.bio .

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