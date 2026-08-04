Karl Malone's Body & Paint Reports Seasonal Rise in Repairs for Riverton Drivers

DRAPER, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Malone's Body & Paint is reporting a seasonal increase in vehicle repairs as higher highway traffic across Utah leads to more incidents involving road debris and wildlife encounters. The manufacturer-certified auto body shop near Riverton, UT , says many of these vehicles arrive with damage that is not immediately visible, requiring detailed inspection before repairs begin.

Repair Demand Rises Alongside Increased Travel

Karl Malone's Body & Paint has observed an increase in vehicles coming in for repair as a result of road debris strikes, minor collisions, and wildlife encounters during peak travel periods. The trend aligns with higher roadway traffic across Utah. WalletHub recently ranked Utah as the nation's second-best state for a summer road trip, citing its national parks, scenic routes, and overall safety.

Wildlife Encounters Remain a Factor Beyond Peak Season

While the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources identifies November as the peak month for deer-vehicle collisions statewide, encounters with deer and other wildlife continue to occur throughout the year. These incidents are especially common on rural highway corridors that connect Salt Lake Valley communities to recreation areas, including routes near Riverton and Draper.





Russ Beck, Manager at Karl Malone's Body & Paint , explained the repair priorities in these cases: "When a vehicle comes in following a wildlife encounter or road debris strike, our first step is a complete structural and sensor scan. Customers often think visible damage tells the whole story, but manufacturing standards require us to verify what's hidden. That's the difference between a quick fix and a repair that meets factory specifications and keeps families safe on the road."

Vehicle Damage Is Not Always Visible After Impact

Collision repair professionals note that impact-related damage, whether from road debris, an animal encounter, or another vehicle, is not always visible during a basic inspection. Structural components such as radiator supports and frame rails can shift without producing obvious external signs.

Vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning, require particular attention following any impact. I-CAR RTS guidance indicates that post-collision scanning and calibration are often necessary for ADAS-equipped vehicles, even when visible damage appears minor.

Common Repair Steps Following Roadway Impact

Full inspection of structural, mechanical, and sensor-related components





Auto body repair or replacement of damaged parts to OEM specifications





or replacement of damaged parts to OEM specifications Paint matching using manufacturer-aligned color technology





Calibration of ADAS components to manufacturer specifications, where applicable

Certification Standards Affect Repair Outcomes

Manufacturer certification programs set specific training and equipment requirements for repair facilities. Karl Malone's Body & Paint, an auto body shop near Riverton, UT , holds certifications through Ford, General Motors, and Toyota, requiring adherence to each manufacturer's repair procedures.





Insurance Documentation Increasingly Tied to Repair Steps

Insurance documentation is increasingly requiring proof that post-repair scans and ADAS calibrations have been completed as part of the claims process. As vehicles become more reliant on integrated safety systems, insurers are placing greater emphasis on verification that these systems function according to manufacturer specifications before repairs are considered complete.

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